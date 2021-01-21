utpb falcon shield logo
- UTPB 59, St. Edward’s 51
Thursday, Recreation and Athletics Center, Austin
UTPB (3-6 Overall, 2-6 Lone Star Conference)
Bri’an Washington 4-9 4-4 15, Jada Berry 2-6 0-0 5, Morgan Helgesen 1-1 2-2 4, Avalon Munoz 0-3 2-4 2, Karyssa Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Alexus Quaadman 4-7 3-5 11, Nokoia White 5-12 0-0 10, Lauren Stallworth 3-6 0-2 5, Rory Carter 1-5 0-0 2, Kim Best 1-1 0-0 2, Kine Diop 1-2 0-0 2, Chaunta Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Ally Haman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 11-17 59.
ST. EDWARD’S (2-5, 2-5)
Charli Becker 3-6 5-7 12, D’ayiyon Magazine 2-7 3-4 9, Christina Mason 1-7 4-8 7, Sammie Dufek 2-3 0-1 4, Jazmine Jackson 1-2 1-2 3, Morgan Gary 2-8 4-8 8, McCall Hampton 1-5 3-4 5, Ronnie Cantu 1-1 0-0 2, Catherine Kaiser 0-0 0-0 0, Justina Chan 0-0 0-0 0, Phydel Nwanze 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-40 20-34 51.
UTPB....................... 15.. 12 13 19 — 59
St. Edward’s............ 13.. 14 9 15 — 51
3-Point goals — UTPB 4-16 (Washington 3-8, Berry 1-4, Munoz 0-1, Carter 0-1, White 0-2). St. Edward’s 5-14 (Magazine 2-4, Cantu 1-1, Becker 1-2, Mason 1-4, Gary 0-1, Hampton 0-1, Nwanze 0-1). Total fouls — UTPB 31, St. Edward’s 20. Fouled out — St. Edward’s: Dufek, Jackson. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 40 (Quaadman 11), St. Edward’s 29 (Jackson 6, Gary 6). Assists — UTPB 14 (Munoz 4), St. Edward’s 6 (Becker 3).
Posted: Thursday, January 21, 2021 8:46 pm
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons pull away from Hilltoppers
AUSTIN The UTPB women’s basketball team put together a strong defensive effort and overcame foul trouble to hold on for a 59-51 victory over St. Edward’s in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Recreation and Athletics Center.
The Falcons (3-6 overall, 2-6 conference) got a big boost from sophomore forward Alexus Quaadman, who finished with a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Bri’an Washington had a game-high 15 points in the victory for UTPB.
Charli Becker led the Hilltoppers (2-5, 2-5) with 12 points.
The two-game series wraps up with another matchup at 3 p.m. Friday.
