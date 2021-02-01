  • February 1, 2021

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons fall to Cameron

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons fall to Cameron

Posted: Monday, February 1, 2021 9:05 pm

Odessa American

LAWTON, OKLA. The UTPB women’s basketball team got off to a slow start and that proved costly as the Falcons fell 76-65 to Cameron in Lone Star Conference play Monday at Aggie Gymnasium. The game was a make-up after it had been postponed from back in December.

UTPB (4-9 overall, 3-9 conference) fell behind 12-2 at the start of the game before rallying back late in the half. The Aggies (4-5, 4-5) pulled away with a 15-point lead in the third quarter it would not relinquish.

Alexus Quaadman was a bright spot for the Falcons, recording her third double-double of the season with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Chaunta Thomas also had 10 points for the Falcons.

Maighan Hedge finished with a game-high 25 points for Cameron to go along with five assists. Kiara Lovings added 17 points and six steals off the bench for the Aggies and Stephanie Peterson had 11.

