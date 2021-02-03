WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Berry's career-high lifts UTPB past UT Tyler

TYLER The UTPB women’s basketball team got things back going on the right track by pulling away for a 67-52 victory over UT Tyler in Lone Star Conference play Wednesday at the Herrington Patriot Center. The game was a make-up from the Dec. 11 matchup that was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Falcons (5-9 overall, 4-9 conference) jumped out to a 23-12 lead after the first quarter and led by as many as 21 points in the second half en route to the win.

Jada Berry led UTPB with a career-high 19 points. Rory Carter added nine points with five assists while Alexus Quaadman had eight points and nine rebounds.

Tyreesha Blaylock and Azaria Reed led the Patriots (0-9, 0-9) with 12 and 11 points, respectively.