  • February 3, 2021

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Berry's career-high lifts UTPB past UT Tyler - Odessa American: Sports

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Berry's career-high lifts UTPB past UT Tyler

UTPB 67, UT Tyler 52

Wednesday, Herrington Patriot Center, Tyler

UTPB (5-9 Overall, 4-9 Lone Star Conference)

Jada Berry 5-9 5-5 19, Alexus Quaadman 3-7 2-2 8, Karyssa Jacksson 3-6 0-2 6, Morgan Helgesen 2-7 0-0 4, Avalon Munoz 0-1 0-0 0, Rory Carter 3-7 0-0 9, Nokoia White 2-7 2-2 6, Lauren Stallworth 3-3 0-0 6, Chaunta Thomas 1-5 2-2 4, Bri’an Washington 1-4 0-0 3, Kim Best 1-1 0-0 2, Divavian Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, Kine Diop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 11-13 67.

UT TYLER (0-9, 0-9)

Tyreesha Blaylock 6-11 0-0 12, Azaria Reed 4-9 2-2 11, Shala Robinson 4-11 1-3 9, Kelsey Crouse 3-8 0-0 7, Kayla James 1-2 2-4 4, Carah Burdette 2-4 2-2 6, Lauren Cortinas 1-5 0-0 3, Josephine Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Jazmin George 0-0 0-0 0, Inessa Pugh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 7-11 52.

UTPB....................... 23.. 17   15   12   —    67

UT Tyler.................. 12.. 14   19     7   —    52

3-Point goals — UTPB 8-27 (Berry 4-8, Carter 3-7, Washington 1-4, Munoz 0-1, White 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Helgesen 0-5); UT Tyler 3-12 (Reed 1-2, Crouse 1-4, Cortinas 1-4, Robinson 0-1, Burdette 0-1). Total fouls — UTPB 19, UT Tyler 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 35 (Quaadman 9), UT Tyler 29 (Crouse 8). Assists — UTPB 19 (Carter 5), UT Tyler 10 (James 4).

Posted: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 7:12 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Berry's career-high lifts UTPB past UT Tyler OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

TYLER The UTPB women’s basketball team got things back going on the right track by pulling away for a 67-52 victory over UT Tyler in Lone Star Conference play Wednesday at the Herrington Patriot Center. The game was a make-up from the Dec. 11 matchup that was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Falcons (5-9 overall, 4-9 conference) jumped out to a 23-12 lead after the first quarter and led by as many as 21 points in the second half en route to the win.

Jada Berry led UTPB with a career-high 19 points. Rory Carter added nine points with five assists while Alexus Quaadman had eight points and nine rebounds.

Tyreesha Blaylock and Azaria Reed led the Patriots (0-9, 0-9) with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 7:12 pm.

