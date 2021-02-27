WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Berry goes out a winner with Falcons

In a challenging season for the UTPB women’s basketball team, Jada Berry made sure that her last time playing at the Falcon Dome would be a memorable one.

Berry scored 14 points — including the opening 3-pointer and final two free throws — to help the Falcons close the regular season with a 74-66 victory against Midwestern State in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

Berry and freshman forward Morgan Helgesen sparked the Falcons, with Helgesen leading the way with 15 points and three 3-pointers.

Chaunta Thomas and Rory Carter also finished in double figures scoring with 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Falcons outscored the Mustangs 30-14 over the final 10 minutes to complete the comeback.

“This week has just been filled with a lot of emotions both positive and a little sad and the whole season has been a roller coaster,” Berry said. “We’ve grown so much as a team and I’m just so glad that my last game we could go out with the win. Everybody came and played their hearts out and you could really see that on the court.”

Things started off promising for the Falcons as Berry’s opening basket three seconds into the game sparked an opening 10-2 run for the Falcons. Midwestern State had an answer, however, by coming back to tie the game at 11-11 at the end of the first quarter.

It was part of a 20-2 run that carried over into the second quarter and eventually grew into a 25-13 lead with 5:49 remaining before halftime.

The Mustangs were led by a game-high 16 points Hannah Reynolds. Frances King added 13 points and Shawnisay Millar had 12 for Midwestern State.

UTPB was able to work its way back into the game, settling back in to cut the deficit down to 31-27 at halftime.

“I told our team that we had to step on it,” UTPB head coach Rae Boothe said. “This is the last game and last time in the gym so it was really about just valuing every single possession going into the second half.

“I think we were a little tight but when things got tough, I think we bounced back and responded very well.”

For most of the third quarter, the Falcons got close to taking the lead but the Mustangs had an answer for nearly every UTPB basket.

That changed when Thomas’ 3-pointer with three minutes left in quarter to give UTPB a 44-43 lead, its first since the first quarter. Midwestern State responded by closing the quarter on an 8-1 run to regain the lead.

The Falcons put together one of their best offensive quarters of the season, with help from behind the 3-point line. UTPB made four of them, including one from Helgesen that gave the Falcons the lead for good at 51-50 with 7:29 remaining.

UTPB also was able to make the stops needed on the defensive end and closed the game out making 10 of 12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter which included the last six from the stripe and the final two from Berry.

Berry received an ovation from the crowd and was honored following the game.

“I think she has been by far the most valuable person we’ve had,” Boothe said of Berry. “Of course, she has great ability but I think her leadership has been instrumental in terms of culture. When they say a team is family, they mean it and Jada is a huge reason for it.”