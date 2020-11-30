UTPB NOTEBOOK: Falcons use exhibition games to prepare for conference play

The past week presented a chance that UTPB basketball coach Josh Newman had been waiting for the last several months as the Falcons got to take the court as a team in live competition with exhibitions against UTEP and UTSA.

During a virtual press conference Monday, Newman said that it was a nice change to be able to compete five-on-five with substitutes due to his limited number of players being able to practice. The Falcons had eight players available for those exhibitions, including four freshmen, and Newman added getting that experience was valuable.

“I think there’s a lot of things that we can take from the game both good and bad,” Newman said. “But it was just a great experience for those guys. It’s nothing that we can simulate in practice and I thought we were able to get better from those two games.”

Among the positives Newman mentioned included the freshmen being able to hang physically with two Division I in-state schools as well as shooting the ball consistently.

The exhibition game against UTEP also marked the return of guard Jordan Horn, who missed the majority of last season because of injury.

“You can tell his hand, wrist or arm wasn’t sore because he got 20 shots up in each game,” Newman said. “It was good from him to get out there and he looked like he was going to be an impact player for us.”

With a pair of live games now under their belt, the Falcons’ attention turns towards preparing for the Lone Star Conference opener Dec. 11 at UT-Tyler. First things first, however, Newman said he hopes to have more players back coming out of quarantine or injury by Thursday.

Because of that, he said that the Falcons entered both games without a single set play, instead focusing on cohesiveness and execution. He hopes to have more of a game plan ready when the Falcons take on the Patriots.

“That’ll be the first time outside of one or two days that we’ll have a whole team on the floor at one time,” he said. “We’ve just got to be flexible with our practice plan and make sure and keep the health of our young men in perspective because we can’t go too hard on them.”

>> TIPPING OFF: The wait is also nearly over for the UTPB women’s basketball team. The Falcons are slated to play their first exhibition game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Abilene Christian.

Head coach Rae Boothe said that she hopes to have most of her roster available for that game following the team’s latest round of COVID-19 testing Monday.

Boothe said the focus of the matchup with the Wildcats will be to see where the Falcons stand prior to the Dec. 11 Lone Star Conference opener at UT-Tyler.

“We hope that we would compete with them, win a quarter or more and just get better,” Boothe said. “We’ve put in a lot of stuff in a hurry and I say it all the time that we’re fitting six weeks of work in two weeks because of the isolation and quarantine.”

Boothe added that the team scrimmaged against members of the football staff Sunday in preparation for the exhibition. She also added that there is the possibility that the Falcons could play in one more game before the conference opener.

There is a greater emphasis of getting that game experience since Lone Star Conference schools Eastern New Mexico and Western New Mexico are not competing this basketball season.

Boothe said that playing teams like Abilene Christian will be more beneficial to see the weaknesses of her team and where it stands prior to conference play.

“Players want to play games and prefer to get that real experience,” Boothe said. “So just providing them with that additional opportunity is really great.

“It’s a really great test for us to play that type of competition and atmosphere. We just wish we had a little more time to practice and prepare, but it’s here so we might as well just get thrown in and see where we are.”

