UTPB NOTEBOOK: Falcons thankful to make return to court

Thankful was the word of the day Monday for UTPB women’s basketball coach Rae Boothe during a virtual press conference after the Falcons returned to the court last Wednesday for their first official practice of the season.

In a world upended by COVID-19, having the team back together is something that Boothe said she appreciates even more.

“We’re thankful that we get a lot more time before we tip off,” Boothe said. “Anytime you have eight returners, it helps. We got with it today and I think the energy has been fantastic. We’re excited and thankful that we’ve been able to practice.”

The Falcons do not know when their first game will be, although Boothe said that the team would find out soon. While it waits for that day, Boothe said she’s been working on getting the returning players and new arrivals up to speed.

One notable differences that Boothe is looking forward to is having extra depth inside the post. Sophomore Alexus Quaadman is one of the returning forwards along with a host of incoming freshmen and junior college transfers.

“I’ve always felt like up until this year that we’re going to be really guard heavy and undersized and the question was going to be how we were going to outrebound teams,” Boothe said. “The answer was just play hard and be scrappy.

“This year, I think we’ve got two or three of the most talented post players in the league on our team.”

While the women are back on the court, men’s basketball coach Josh Newman is counting down the days until his team returns to practice.

He said that the team’s first practice is scheduled for Oct. 26 after a delay following a confirmed positive COVID-19 case within the program upon the first few days of returning to school.

“It is challenging because something you’ve done for 22 years, you normally start at the same time and for the first time, we’re not,” Newman said. “One of the things that we’ve tried to do as a staff is really explain to our guys why we’re doing certain things.

“We did not want to come back after being self-quarantined and potentially risk the guys going immediately back.”

Like Boothe, Newman is ready to see what his team can do after finishing 16-16 last season. He said that depth will be improved after not having as much of it over the last couple of seasons.

“I think our team is really talented and our guard play is going to be a strength of ours,” Newman said. “We’ve got a really good mix of upperclassmen and some young talented freshman that can make impact and create a foundation for us.”

One of those pieces is senior guard Jordan Horn, who played just seven games last year and missed most of last season with a broken foot.

“It’s one thing to be a leader over there in a boot and it’s a whole another thing to be a leader on the floor when you’re in the fire with your guys,” he said. “I think things took a wrong turn when he got hurt and we’re really glad that he’s back.”

UTPB men’s soccer coach Dennis Peterson also said that he was thankful to have most of his team back together. The Falcons had a positive COVID-19 case that left the team with just three bench players at one point due to contact tracing.

Through three fall scrimmages, UTPB defeated Wayland Baptist 2-1 and fell in 1-0 losses to Lone Star Conference foes Lubbock Christian and Midwestern State.

Peterson said that he’s been encouraged by the play of some local freshmen, including former Odessa High standouts Alan Rubio, Brandon Bernal and Cain Cordova.

Peterson said that most of his team is back healthy, while still waiting on a couple of players from Brazil to arrive. Their arrival has been delayed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“Just getting them together and getting everyone on the same page has been the hardest part,” Peterson said. “But they’ve adapted so well and I’m so proud of them.”