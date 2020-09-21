UTPB NOTEBOOK: Falcons continuing to prepare for historic season

Despite not being able to take the court this fall, the UTPB volleyball team has reached a milestone.

The program is celebrating its 25th anniversary since taking the court in 1995 as the first intercollegiate team in school history.

The Falcons competed in the NAIA in their early days under head coach and athletic director Dr. Steve Aicinena and have since moved up to the NCAA Division II level during that span.

Head coach Tim Loesch said that the program has come a long way and took some time to look back on that during a virtual press conference Monday.

“I reflect on how much work Dr. Aicinena put into the program to get it started, getting up to speed and getting it to be successful,” Loesch said. “A lot of people have worked really hard to get the program where it’s at when I took over.

“I’m just trying to follow their lead and stand on the shoulders of giants and keep the program elevated and improving.”

The Falcons were able to take a step forward last season after finishing 20-9 and winning a Lone Star Conference tournament match for the first time in program history.

Getting ready for that next step will take some extra time after the conference moved most fall sports to the spring due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loesch added that he’s disappointed that the Falcons are not able to take the court in the fall. His message to the team is to control what they can and just get ready to take the court again — whenever that day may be.

“We have high expectations coming into the year and we still have them but it’s going to be different,” Loesch said. “It’s not what we expected but I feel like it’s good preparation for these young women for life because things don’t always go as planned and you are going to have to adapt, improvise and overcome.”

Loesch said that the team plans to have an intersquad scrimmage next week and is also in the process of finalizing fall scrimmages against Lone Star Conference opponents.

He added that he hopes to have a spring schedule released in the coming weeks.

“We don’t know what it’s going to be like in the spring but we’re just trying to get a little more fit and knock off the rust off our skills and continue to improve,” he said. “We want to take it to the next level from last year and to do that we’ve got to be smarter, more athletic and a more consistent team.”

>> MOVING FORWARD: Staying ready has also been the message that softball coach Tiala Tagaloa has conveyed to her team over the last few months. She said that her team has responded well to everything that’s happened as the focus has shifted during that time.

“I think we’re just trying to keep them process focused instead of being so oriented on playing games right now,” Tagaloa said. “Everything’s so up and down and we’re just kind of ebbing and flowing with NCAA regulations and what’s going on with COVID.

“We’re just monitoring everything and making sure that everyone stays safe and focus on the things that we can.”

Tagaloa added that her team had its first intersquad scrimmage over the weekend and that things went well overall. The Falcons have three more scrimmages set for October against Odessa College, Cisco College and Howard College, respectively.

>> HEALING UP: One player that the softball team hopes to get back soon is senior utility Abby Hernandez. Hernandez is recovering at home in El Paso after undergoing a kidney transplant for her brother, Oscar. Tagaloa said that she’s still a part of the team and is staying in contact through virtual meetings. She also commended Hernandez for her actions and how she sets an example for her team.

“I don’t know that there’s many words that can really express how truly proud we are of her,” Tagaloa said. “The fact that you have someone in your program that is so selfless and willing to put her own future on the line for her brother is amazing.

“The big thing is taking care of herself and doing what she needs to do and we’re trying to take care of our business here so that it’s seamless when she comes back.”

>> BACK IN ACTION: A handful of UTPB teams returned or are scheduled to return to competition for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown back in March.

The UTPB men’s golf team is in its first tournament this week at the LSC-RMAC Shootout at Butterfield Trail Golf Club in El Paso. The golfers are slated to play 36 holes Monday before the final round Tuesday.

The cross country teams will travel to Lubbock Friday for their first meet hosted by Lubbock Christian while the tennis teams are slated to host the UTPB Fall Invitational starting Friday at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas