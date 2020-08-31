UTPB NOTEBOOK: Falcon athletes get sneak peek of new facility

Even if there are no football games taking place this fall at UTPB, Coach Justin Carrigan and his players have still had reasons to smile lately with the near-completion of the D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center.

While the opening of the new athletic facility has coincided with an unprecedented global pandemic, Carrigan added that any time the team experiences something new, it can be a little bit bittersweet as the program enters is fifth year in existence.

There were guys who started this program in 2015 and 2016 that didn’t get to experience this,” Carrigan said in a virtual press conference Monday. “Keegan Gray said he wishes that he had one more year. For all of those guys, I wish they could too. I wish they had one more year.”

The 63,717-square-foot, glass-and-steel structure, that has come at a total project cost of $37 million, has brought a lot of excitement to the Falcons as they and other colleges continue an arms race with athletic facilities.

“For the guys to see something like that, it’s rewarding,” Carrigan said. “It puts a stamp on what we’ve been working on.”

With that, the increased expectations will continue. UTPB’s football team is coming off its best season yet at 4-7 from 2019.

“The expectations are to eventually go and compete for a national championship and the resources are becoming more available,” Carrigan said. “The administration is giving us the pieces to make that work. The guys have been really excited.

>> EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED: Different times call for different measures all over the collegiate landscape and the same has applied to the Falcons’ basketball team.

As Coach Josh Newman and his staff have been busy recruiting, bringing in players including Luka Juricki, a Croatian National Basketball Team member, the biggest obstacle is trying to be flexible while dealing with the changes to the calendar because of the pandemic.

“We just have to have the next two days planned because in all honesty, you don’t know what’s going to happen and how to adjust on the fly,” Newman said.

Newman says this will be a chance to test his players’ character.

“How do you deal with the ups and downs and setbacks?” Newman said. “It’s going to be a real character challenge.

“This gives us a chance to shape these young kids. Not just from a basketball perspective, but from a character-building standpoint.”

>> RETURNERS: Last year, the injury bug bit the UTPB women’s basketball team in its 10-18 season.

With the amount of recruiting that Coach Rae Boothe and her staff have done, depth shouldn’t be an issue this season.

UTPB will have 20 players on its roster this season.

“We didn’t shoot for 20 … but the resources here have grown and so has our scholarship budget,” Boothe said. “We’re able to go out and recruit like never before.

“We didn’t want to stop and we wanted to go out and truly know that we’ve invested in people who will make the program better because the university has invested in us as a team.”

On top of that, the Falcons also have eight returning players from last year and Boothe has been pleased with what she’s seen from them in voluntary workouts.

“Our returners are doing a good job of talking more and workouts have been more player-led,” Boothe said. “Truthfully, I haven’t had that since coming to UTPB.”

