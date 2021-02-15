  • February 15, 2021

TRACK: Hoppel sets American record in indoor 1,000 meters - Odessa American: Sports

TRACK: Hoppel sets American record in indoor 1,000 meters

Posted: Saturday, February 13, 2021 5:10 pm

NEW YORK Midland High graduate Bryce Hoppel continued his strong start to 2021 by setting a new American record in the men’s indoor 1,000 meters. Hoppel finished with a time of two-minutes, 16.27 seconds Saturday at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.

The previous record was held by David Torrence, who ran a time of 2.16:76 back in March of 2014. Hoppel edged out Canada’s Marco Arop (2:17.10) and Great Britain’s Charlie Grice (2:17.20) to win Saturday’s race.

Hoppel had previously finished with the second-fastest time by an American in the indoor 800 meters, running a time of 1:44.37 at the American Track League indoor meet Jan. 31 in Fayetteville, Ark.

