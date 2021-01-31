TRACK: Hoppel runs second-fastest time ever by American in indoor 800

. Midland High graduate Bryce Hoppel set a high mark Sunday in his first race of 2021, winning the 800 meters during an American Track League indoor meet held at Randall Tyson Track Center.

Hoppel won with a personal-best time of 1 minute, 44.37 seconds, currently the fastest time in the world for the new year.

It is also the second-fastest indoor 800 time ran by an American, trailing only Donavan Brazier’s (1:44.22) mark that he set last year. On top of that, it is also the sixth-fastest indoor 800 time ever.