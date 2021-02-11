  • February 11, 2021

TEXAS LEAGUE: RockHounds announce staff, affiliation - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

TEXAS LEAGUE: RockHounds announce staff, affiliation

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 11, 2021 6:50 pm

TEXAS LEAGUE: RockHounds announce staff, affiliation Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787 Odessa American

The Midland RockHounds made a pair of announcemens Wednesday as they prepare for the 2021 season.

The team introduced Bobby Crosby as the club’s new manager. The 2004 American League Rookie of the Year with the Oakland A’s, Crosby was a player for the RockHounds in 2002 and part of the coaching staff in 2019.

He was set to be the manager of the Stockton Ports last season before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down minor league baseball.

Additionally, the RockHounds have signed a 10-year agreement with the A’s as part of Major League Baseball’s restructuring of its player development system. Midland has been a part of the A’s system since 1999, winning five Texas League titles in 2005 and 2014-20017.

Under the new rules, each Major League club has one Triple-A franchise, one Double-A franchise and a pair of Single-A affiliates.

Posted in , , on Thursday, February 11, 2021 6:50 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
28°
Humidity: 92%
Winds: E at 7mph
Feels Like: 20°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 30°/Low 21°
Clearing skies late. Lows overnight in the low 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 32°/Low 20°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low 20s.

saturday

weather
High 27°/Low 16°
A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the mid teens.

sunday

weather
High 22°/Low 2°
Some afternoon snow showers, windy. Highs in the low 20s and lows in the low single digits.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]