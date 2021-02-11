TEXAS LEAGUE: RockHounds announce staff, affiliation

The Midland RockHounds made a pair of announcemens Wednesday as they prepare for the 2021 season.

The team introduced Bobby Crosby as the club’s new manager. The 2004 American League Rookie of the Year with the Oakland A’s, Crosby was a player for the RockHounds in 2002 and part of the coaching staff in 2019.

He was set to be the manager of the Stockton Ports last season before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down minor league baseball.

Additionally, the RockHounds have signed a 10-year agreement with the A’s as part of Major League Baseball’s restructuring of its player development system. Midland has been a part of the A’s system since 1999, winning five Texas League titles in 2005 and 2014-20017.

Under the new rules, each Major League club has one Triple-A franchise, one Double-A franchise and a pair of Single-A affiliates.