  • April 13, 2021

SOFTBALL: Team USA returning to Midland in preparation for Olympics

SOFTBALL: Team USA returning to Midland in preparation for Olympics

Posted: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 8:33 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com

The USA Softball Women’s National Team will return to Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland June 11 and 12 as part of the Stand Beside Her Tour.

Team USA will play two doubleheaders starting at 5:30 p.m. both days against “Team Alliance”, a mix of collegiate and professional athletes.

The team was supposed to make an appearance last year in Midland but that appearance was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the event will be available beginning April 26 and those who had tickets to last year’s event will automatically receive tickets for Saturday’s doubleheader with the option to switch to Friday if necessary.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 8:33 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

