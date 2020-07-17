  • July 17, 2020

SOFTBALL: Odessa Softball Association leagues resume play after delay - Odessa American: Sports

SOFTBALL: Odessa Softball Association leagues resume play after delay

Posted: Friday, July 17, 2020 7:40 pm

SOFTBALL: Odessa Softball Association leagues resume play after delay By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

For nearly two months, the start of the summer season for the Odessa Softball Association was delayed due to the effects of COVID-19.

This past week, however, was a welcome relief for players as they finally got to take the field for their first games of the season.

The association has two different leagues going with the Tuesday-Thursday league and the Sunday Night league. All games are located at the Mabel Powell Memorial Softball Complex at UTPB Park.

“It’s great to be back,” said Saul Gutierrez. “We’ve all been home and waiting all this time is frustrating but now that we’re here, it’s awesome and we’re glad to be here.”

Gutierrez is the coach of Los Red Bullz, a team mostly composed of co-workers from Betenbough Homes. He added that it’s the first year that he’s organized a team with work after moving around on other teams in past seasons.

“We definitely do this for team building,” Gutierrez said. “We definitely want to unify our team and glorify God as well.”

Joe Horgan of BJ Pressure Pumping had a similar goal in mind with his team of co-workers. Like Gutierrez, it’s also the first time that they’ve organized a team with their respective company.

For Horgan and most of his team, playing in the league is a chance to relive their playing days growing up.

“A lot of us are ex-baseball players in some form or another,” he said. “We just thought it was a good way for us to get together.”

Horgan also echoed Gutierrez’s sentiment that playing as a team is a chance for some to decompress and burn off some stress.

“A lot of us haven’t been able to do much besides go to work and stay inside,” Horgan said. “So being able to get out here and just do something out in the sun is definitely nice.”

Just getting the games back up and running took time for the Odessa Softball Association. The league had to submit a plan to the city recreation department in order to return to play. That plan had to include guidelines in how they were going to handle the number of people playing.

Among the changes include signing a waiver with a COVID-19 clause, limiting the sharing of equipment and allowing players to stand outside of the dugout for distancing purposes and no handshakes or high fives during play.

There is also a longer break between games to allow more time to disinfect and clean the dugouts. Players are also allowed to wear protective masks but are not required to do so.

Doug Butler is in his third year as a player/coach for his work team, Scared Hitless. Like the other players, he enjoys the camaraderie and team-building aspect that the league provides.

Complying with the new guidelines takes some getting used to, particularly the no high-fives and handshakes. That said, he just wants to be able to play and doing everything he can to make it work.

“We’re here to have fun,” said Butler, who works for Elliott Electric Supply. “We want to have fun and be safe and I don’t want my guys or the guys in the other dugout to get hurt, sick or anything like that.

“We’ll do whatever it takes to play and if they want us to wear masks while we play, we’ll put one on.”

