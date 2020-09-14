Saturday March 17, 2007

Central Hockey League
Odessa Jackalopes at Rocky Mountain Rage, 8:05 p.m., Broomfield, Colo.
College Softball
UTPB vs. Lincoln University (Mo.), 11 a.m. (DH), UTPB Park.
Junior College Softball
Odessa College at Central Arizona Tournament, Casa Grande, Ariz.
High School Baseball
Permian vs. Abilene High, noon, McCanlies Field.
Odessa High at Abilene Cooper, 2 p.m.
High School Soccer
Odessa High girls vs. Abilene High, noon, Ratliff Stadium.
Permian girls at Abilene Cooper, noon, Shotwell Stadium.
Odessa High boys vs. Abilene High, 2 p.m., Ratliff Stadium.
Permian boys at Abilene Cooper, 2 p.m., Shotwell Stadium.
High School Softball
Permian vs. Midland Lee, 2 p.m., Ratliff Softball Complex.
Odessa High at Midland High, 2 p.m.
High School Track and Field
Permian girls at UTSA Whataburger Invitational, San Antonio.
Permian boys at Michael Johnson Invitational, Dallas.
Odessa High boys and girls at Hayes Invitational, Dallas.