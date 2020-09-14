  • September 14, 2020

Saturday March 17, 2007 - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

Saturday March 17, 2007

Posted: Thursday, March 15, 2007 12:00 am

Saturday March 17, 2007

Central Hockey League

Odessa Jackalopes at Rocky Mountain Rage, 8:05 p.m., Broomfield, Colo.

College Softball

UTPB vs. Lincoln University (Mo.), 11 a.m. (DH), UTPB Park.

Junior College Softball

Odessa College at Central Arizona Tournament, Casa Grande, Ariz.

High School Baseball

Permian vs. Abilene High, noon, McCanlies Field.

Odessa High at Abilene Cooper, 2 p.m.

High School Soccer

Odessa High girls vs. Abilene High, noon, Ratliff Stadium.

Permian girls at Abilene Cooper, noon, Shotwell Stadium.

Odessa High boys vs. Abilene High, 2 p.m., Ratliff Stadium.

Permian boys at Abilene Cooper, 2 p.m., Shotwell Stadium.

High School Softball

Permian vs. Midland Lee, 2 p.m., Ratliff Softball Complex.

Odessa High at Midland High, 2 p.m.

High School Track and Field

Permian girls at UTSA Whataburger Invitational, San Antonio.

Permian boys at Michael Johnson Invitational, Dallas.

Odessa High boys and girls at Hayes Invitational, Dallas.

