SANDHILLS STOCK SHOW AND RODEO: Creasy looks to recover from injuries

Throughout his career, Luke Creasy has had many ups and downs.

Competing in the bareback riding competition, the Hobbs, New Mexico, cowboy has won numerous competitions over his career and has even found himself among the top 10 in the profession.

However, like many other riders, the 33-year-old has had plenty of setbacks due to injuries and lack of competition in recent years.

He’s hopeful that he can bounce back and make this year a special one.

Recent injuries have put him behind schedule and the pandemic didn’t help last year, so Creasy has had to work against the clock to get back to where he was.

“Since I’m starting behind the eight ball, I’ve taken it one horse at a time,” Creasy said. “I want to compete in as many rodeos as I can and treat it as a process. I need to focus on the ride and things that I can do with each ride.”

He got this year going with his ride on Friday night at the SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo at Ector County Coliseum.

Riding on a horse named Loose Change, he finished the night with a score of 65.

“I couldn’t find a lot of statistics on the horse,” Creasy said. “I was told it’d be a bucker. It started off feeling good. I hadn’t been at a rodeo in a couple of months. I’ve had a lot of good horses here. Then you have the traveling bit and once they do that, you lose all the sweet momentum and it becomes a fist fight and it was basically that.”

In 2014, Creasy finished the year ranked 17th in the world. The following summer, he found himself at fifth overall.

However, injuries have taken a toll. In 2015, Creasy broke his right hand.

“My injuries have been almost annually,” Creasy said. “They’ve been the bane of my existence. One year, I was sitting fifth in the world and then I broke my right hand so I had to ride left-handed and then broke my left arm.

“But I came back from that, eager to ride. I’ve just always pushed my body beyond the point what a man should do. I’ve paid for it but I’m excited to be more responsible in my old age and continue to see how this sport evolves.”

He finished 2015 ranked 22nd. The following year, he fell to 27th and 28th.

In 2018, Creasy moved back up in the standings at 22nd before finishing 2019 and 2020 unranked.

Injuries haven’t been the only reason. With the pandemic canceling numerous rodeos last year, many rodeos were canceled.

He ended last year on a high note, finishing third at the Mesilla Valley Stampede in October in Mesquite, New Mexico.

“I’m feeling great,” Creasy said. “I’m feeling like I have in the past and I’m excited to rodeo whenever they do have them. Rodeos are still sparse but they’re one of the things that keep me going.”

Creasy received his education at Western Texas College in Snyder before transferring to Texas Tech.

Despite the drop in the world standings over recent years, Creasy has still pocketed first place finishes at different competitions.

In 2019, he won the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo in Payson, Arizona, and the PRCA Rodeo in Hugo, Oklahoma.

In 2018, Creasy was first at the Helzapoppin in Buckeye, Arizona, as well as the Jaycees Silver Spur Rodeo in Arizona, just to name a few from that year.

“There are plenty of things that I’m proud of,” Creasy said.

As he reflects on his time riding, he knows it’s been a wild journey but he’s proud of what he’s been able to accomplish.

“I would say it’s grit,” Creasy said. “This isn’t easy. I’ve had a lot of injuries and there are a lot of tests to a guy through the years. Just being able to endure that and bounce back and go through the rebuilding process.”