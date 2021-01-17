  • January 17, 2021

SANDHILLS STOCK SHOW AND RODEO: Australian bronc rider Reynolds adjusts to rodeo in U.S. - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

SANDHILLS STOCK SHOW AND RODEO: Australian bronc rider Reynolds adjusts to rodeo in U.S.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 17, 2021 8:23 pm

SANDHILLS STOCK SHOW AND RODEO: Australian bronc rider Reynolds adjusts to rodeo in U.S. By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

There have been a lot of changes that Will Reynolds has dealt with over the last three years.

Three years ago, Reynolds made the move from Keera, New South Wales, Australia, to the United States on a college rodeo scholarship to Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Oklahoma.

The move was made in order to pursue a pro rodeo career as a saddle bronc rider. He said he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to compete with better horses and better money.

Saturday’s performance marked Reynolds’ competitive debut at the SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo at the Ector County Coliseum. And since making the move to the United States, he’s had to make a number of adjustments beyond driving on the other side of the road.

“It’s a lot more serious,” Reynolds said prior to his performance Saturday. “Over here, you can do it for a full-time job while back home it’s more of a hobby than anything. I really like that it’s a lot more professional.”

Reynolds said that he’s been riding saddle bronc over the last five years and added that he had some family influence to peak his interest.

“I just grew up around horses and breaking in colts,” he said. “My step dad actually used to saddle bronc as well and I always just wanted to give it a go. I wanted to figure it out before I quit.”

That pursuit of the dream has taken Reynolds around the world and the Australian cowboy is now hoping to make the most of his opportunities on the big stage. The last couple of years have presented a few challenges in that regard, however, because of injuries.

Those injuries included surgeries on both shoulders and having to recover from a broken wrist during a rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyoming. That resulted in him being limited competitively in 2019 and missing much of 2020 recovering.

“I’ve had a bit of bad luck with that,” he said. “I only just got cleared about three weeks ago and I’ve just been practicing and heard that they had a good rodeo and good money here, so I thought I would give it a shot. This is what I love to do and I’m just happy to be able to do it again.”

Reynolds was able to finish his saddle bronc ride for the full eight seconds required to earn a score Saturday. That was erased, though, after his ride was nullified when he failed to have his feet above the horse’s shoulders coming out of the chute.

Despite that setback, Reynolds said that he’s thankful to have a chance to compete again and to be fully healthy while doing so. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the schedules of cowboys all throughout the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association.

“You just have to make the most of that chance,” he said. “A lot of us guys do this full time for a living. When they get to canceling stuff, that makes it harder for us. So we’re just grateful when the rodeo gets put on.”

The objective now for Reynolds is to try to make the best of the uncertainty that comes with the schedule. And as he finishes his first competitive rodeo of the year like many others who compete in Odessa, he wants to just continue getting back to full strength.

“I just try not to have too many expectations really,” he said. “I just want to go out there and do my best job and hope that it all works itself out.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , on Sunday, January 17, 2021 8:23 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
46°
Humidity: 40%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 42°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 59°/Low 36°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 36°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 44°/Low 36°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 51°/Low 42°
Morning showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]