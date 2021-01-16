SANDHILLS STOCK SHOW AND RODEO: Andersen, Struxness finish strong as rodeo concludes

There were a few movers up the results Saturday during the final night of the SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo at Ector County Coliseum.

The biggest riser of the night came from saddle bronc rider Ben Andersen, who finished with an 84-point ride to earn third place. Stetson Wright took the top spot with an 86.5-point ride followed by Jacobs Crawley with 84.5 points.

The next best score came from Cable James Wareham, who finished with 79 points. For his debut in Odessa, he said he was encouraged by his run.

“I knew I had a good horse coming in and I knew if I took advantage, I should be all right,” Wareham said. “It just feels great to compete and get back out there and do what we love.”

Will Lummus of Byhalia, Mississippi, was the steer wrestling champion with a run of 4.0 seconds, narrowly beating the 4.11-second run of Zack Jongbloed. J.D. Struxness had the best time of Saturday’s performers with a 4.7-second run to finish fifth.

Josh Frost finished as the bull riding champion with a ride worth 86.5 points. Jeston Mead earned his way into a tie for eighth place Saturday with an 81-point ride that was one of only two qualifying rides.

Mike Solberg and Will Lowe shared the bareback riding title after completing identical runs of 85.5 points. The best score from Saturday came from Jess Pope, who had an 82-point ride to tie for sixth place with Clay Jorgenson and Wyatt Denny.

The team of Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves finished as team roping champions with an aggregate time of 8.8 seconds over two head. Clay Smith and Jade Corkill had a run of 5.1 seconds for Saturday's best score to finish in a tie for fifth.

Catfish Brown earned the tie-down roping title with a time of 7.3 seconds, while Caleb Smidt and Kyle Lucas tied for second at 7.6 seconds

Ivy Saebans finished as the barrel racing champion with a ride of 14.01 seconds, edging out the 14.04-second run of Stephanie Fryar. Taci Bettis finished as the top rider with a run of 14.27 seconds on Saturday.

Cole Patterson finished as the steer roping champion with an aggregate time of 31.2 seconds over three head. Andrews native Vin Fisher Jr. finished as runner up with an aggregate total of 32.4/3.

