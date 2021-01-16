  • January 16, 2021

SANDHILLS STOCK SHOW AND RODEO: Andersen, Struxness finish strong as rodeo concludes

SANDHILLS STOCK SHOW AND RODEO: Andersen, Struxness finish strong as rodeo concludes

SANDHILLS STOCK SHOW AND RODEO

At Ector County Coliseum

Final Results

BAREBACK RIDING

1. (tie) Will Lowe, and Mike Solberg, 85.5 points each; 3. Chase Vossler, 84.5; 4. Will Martin, 84; 5. Cole Reiner, 83; 6. (tie) Clay Jorgenson, Wyatt Denny and Jess Pope, 82 each.

STEER WRESTLING

1. Will Lummus, 4.0 seconds; 2. Zack Jongbloed, 4.1; 3. Joseph Guze, 4.3; 4. Cade Staton, 4.5; 5. J.D. Strunxess, 4.7; 6. (tie) Luke Branquinho and Maverick Harper, 4.8 each; 8. Jesse Brown, 4.9; 9. (tie) Kyle Irwin and Denver Roy, 5.0 each.

TEAM ROPING

First round: 1. Cyle Denison/Colton Brittain, 4.0 seconds, $2,514 each; 2. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 4.2, $2,186; 3. (tie) Erich Rogers/Paden Bray and Aaron Macy/Jason Johe, 4.3, $1,694 each; 5. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 4.6, $1,202; 6. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, Clay Ullery/Jake Edwards, Tyler Wade/Trey Yates and Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 4.7, $410 each.

Second round: 1. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 3.9 seconds; 2. (tie) Rhett Anderson/Cullen Teller, Mason Boettcher/Eddie Medina, Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves and Travis Whitlow/Kory Bramwell, 4.1 each; 6. (tie) Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, Aaron Tsinigine/Ryan Motes and Kreece Thompson/Chad Williams, 4.3 each.

Average: 1 Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 8.8 seconds on two head; 2. (tie) Erich Rogers/Paden Bray and Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 9.3 each; 4. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 9.5; 5. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 9.8; 6. Aaron Macy/Jason Johe, 10.3; no other qualified runs.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

1. Stetson Dell Wright, 86 points on Andrews Rodeo's Yellow Fizz; 2. Jacobs Crawley, 84.5; 3. Ben Andersen, 84; 4. Brody Cress, 83; 5. Kobyn Williams, 82.5; 6. Wyatt Casper, 81.5; 6. Taos Muncy, 81; 8. Tegan Smith, 80.5.

TIE-DOWN ROPING

1. Catfish Brown, 7.3 seconds; 2. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Kyle Lucas, 7.6 each; 4. Ryan Jarrett, 7.7; 5. (tie) Zack Jongbloed and Marty Yates, 7.8 each.

BARREL RACING

1. Ivy Saebens, 14.01 seconds; 2. Stephanie Fryar, 14.04; 3. Jimmie Smith, 14.12; 4. Tiany Schuster, 14.16; 5. (tie) Steely Steiner, Jodi Goodrich and Kellie Collier, 14.19 each; 8. Jordon Briggs, 14.20; 9. (tie) Emma Charleston and Amanda Welsh, 14.22 each; 11. Hailey Kinsel, 14.23; 12. Molly Otto, 14.24; 13. (tie) Ilyssa Riley and Kaitlyn Prentice, 14.25 each; 15. Bristan Kennedy, 14.26.

STEER ROPING

First round: 1. Cash Myers, 9.7 seconds, $1,746; 2. Tuf Case Cooper, 9.8, $1,519; 3. Roger Branch, 10.1, $1,291; 4. Stephen Stransky, 10.5, $1,063; 5. Garrett Hale, 10.6, $835; 6. (tie) Taylor Santos and Clay Smith, 11.0, $494 each; 8. (tie) Bryce Davis and Scott Snedecor, 11.1, $76 each.

Second round: 1. Vin Fisher Jr., 9.6 seconds, $1,746; 2. JoJo LeMond, 10.1, $1,519; 3. Troy Tillard, 10.3, $1,291; 4. J. Tom Fisher, 10.4, $1,063; 5. (tie) Cole Patterson and Thomas Smith, 10.5, $721 each; 7. Chet Herren, 10.6, $380; 8. (tie) Bryce Davis and Shay Good, 10.7, $76 each.

Third round: 1. Garrett Hale, 8.8 seconds, $1,746; 2. Cole Patterson, 9.5, $1,519; 3. (tie) Vin Fisher Jr. and Thomas Smith, 9.6, $1,177 each; 5. Tony Reina, 9.8, $835; 6. (tie) Chris Glover and Taylor Santos, 9.9, $494 each; 8. J. Tom Fisher, 10.2, $152.

Average: 1. Cole Patterson, 31.2 seconds on three head, $2,620; 2. Vin Fisher Jr., 32.4, $2,278; 3. Bryce Davis, 32.7, $1,936; 4. Scott Snedecor, 36.1, $1,595; 5. Roger Branch, 36.2, $1,253; 6. Cody Doescher, 38.5, $911; 7. Jess Tierney, 38.8, $569; 8. Tuff Hardman, 39.0, $228.

BULL RIDING

1. Josh Frost, 86.5 points; 2. Ruger Piva, 84.5; 3. (tie) Jace Trosclair and Boudreaux Campbell, 84 each; 5. Cole Fischer, 83; 6. (tie) Maverick Potter and Stetson Dell Wright, 82.5 each; 8. (tie) Alex Cardozo and Jeston Mead, 81 each.

There were a few movers up the results Saturday during the final night of the SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo at Ector County Coliseum.

The biggest riser of the night came from saddle bronc rider Ben Andersen, who finished with an 84-point ride to earn third place. Stetson Wright took the top spot with an 86.5-point ride followed by Jacobs Crawley with 84.5 points.

The next best score came from Cable James Wareham, who finished with 79 points. For his debut in Odessa, he said he was encouraged by his run.

“I knew I had a good horse coming in and I knew if I took advantage, I should be all right,” Wareham said. “It just feels great to compete and get back out there and do what we love.”

Will Lummus of Byhalia, Mississippi, was the steer wrestling champion with a run of 4.0 seconds, narrowly beating the 4.11-second run of Zack Jongbloed. J.D. Struxness had the best time of Saturday’s performers with a 4.7-second run to finish fifth.

Josh Frost finished as the bull riding champion with a ride worth 86.5 points. Jeston Mead earned his way into a tie for eighth place Saturday with an 81-point ride that was one of only two qualifying rides.

Mike Solberg and Will Lowe shared the bareback riding title after completing identical runs of 85.5 points. The best score from Saturday came from Jess Pope, who had an 82-point ride to tie for sixth place with Clay Jorgenson and Wyatt Denny.

The team of Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves finished as team roping champions with an aggregate time of 8.8 seconds over two head. Clay Smith and Jade Corkill had a run of 5.1 seconds for Saturday's best score to finish in a tie for fifth.

Catfish Brown earned the tie-down roping title with a time of 7.3 seconds, while Caleb Smidt and Kyle Lucas tied for second at 7.6 seconds

Ivy Saebans finished as the barrel racing champion with a ride of 14.01 seconds, edging out the 14.04-second run of Stephanie Fryar. Taci Bettis finished as the top rider with a run of 14.27 seconds on Saturday.

Cole Patterson finished as the steer roping champion with an aggregate time of 31.2 seconds over three head. Andrews native Vin Fisher Jr. finished as runner up with an aggregate total of 32.4/3.

