RODEO: Yates, Wade cap off Super Tuesday roping with strong showing

It was twice as nice for ropers Tyler Wade and Trey Yates during the Super Tuesday roping event at the Ector County Coliseum.

The duo finished first overall in the Open Roping with a time of 31.13 seconds for five steers and split the $21,000 prize for the top spot.

On top of that, Yates finished in third place as a heeler with Cody Snow and earned an additional $6,750. Wade finished fifth with Patrick Smith and also earned an additional $3,250.

The duo of Charly B. Crawford and Billie Jack Saebens finished as the runner up with a time of 31.35 seconds.

“This is the first time I’ve ever won a dollar in this arena,” Yates said. “I’m very fortunate to have two good partners.

Tyler and I practice together and we work on a lot of things and for plan to come through like at a premier event like this is pretty special.”

Wade added that he was appreciative of the opportunity to compete with the remaining schedule being fluid due to COVID-19.

“It was a pretty tough setup,” he said. “We’re fortunate to walk away with a win but it means a lot just because there aren’t a lot of places to go. When you can win a ton of money, it’s nice.”

In the match roping, Clay Smith and Jade Corkill edged out the duo of Aaron Tsinigine and Ryan Motes to take the title. Smith and Corkill finished with a time of 11.54 seconds for two steers in the final rounds compared to 11.57 seconds for Tsinigine and Motes.

In the Pro-Am Headers, Odessa’s Anthony Carrasco teamed up with Colby Lovell to take the top spot with a time of 27.58 seconds for three steers to earn a combined $1,310.

Brandon Beers, of Powell Butte, Ore. and Caleb Garza, of Midland, finished second at 29.34.

In the Pro-Am Heelers event, Nicky Delgado teamed up with Wesley Thorp to win by a full second over Mauro Sanchez and Junior Nogueria.

Delgado, an amateur from Las Cruces, N.M., was competing in the event for the first time.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Delgado said. “This event is something I’ve been looking forward to coming to this event for a while and this year I had the opportunity to compete. It’s a dream come true.”

In the American competition, Brodi Jones and Jared Fillmore won with a time of 31.16 over four steers to earn $2,750. Crawford and Douglas Rich finished second at 33.01 while Curry Kirchner and Austin Rogers finished third at 47.82.