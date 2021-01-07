  • January 7, 2021

RODEO: SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo must work within COVID-19 restrictions - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

RODEO: SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo must work within COVID-19 restrictions

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 7, 2021 7:19 pm

RODEO: SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo must work within COVID-19 restrictions By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Putting everything together for the annual SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo is not an easy task for vice president Gary Don McCain. Making matters more complicated this time around is adjusting operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the 88th edition gets set to begin this weekend at the Ector County Coliseum, McCain said that leading the rodeo executive committee and making the event happen this year has been an eye-opening experience.

“There’s a lot of rules and regulations involved with putting an event on and following all the safety guidelines,” McCain said. “It’s been tough, but it’s been interesting to realize what it takes to keep fans and people in general safe.”

McCain said that the rodeo is implementing safety measures put in place by the city of Odessa, Ector County as well as the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). That includes everything from social distancing measures to hand sanitizer stations.

It may look a little different this time around, but McCain said it was important to provide some sort of continuity with the event that’s been held since 1933.

“It’s no secret. These cowboys want to go rodeo,” he said. “It’s how they make their living.”

The rodeo typically marks the beginning of the season for cowboys all across the country and saw a bump in entries last year after being designated as one of the 60 Tour rodeos on the schedule. Winning in Odessa meant earning a spot at the Houston Stock Show and Rodeo.

It will serve as a qualifier once again except the winners will qualify to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, currently slated to take place Feb. 11-28. The ultimate goal still remains the same: to earn a spot in the National Finals Rodeo. The 2020 NFR was moved to Arlington last December compared to its usual location in Las Vegas.

“We’ll have world champions here, no doubt,” McCain said. “They’re fighting for another world title and this is the start of that right here. We also have guys that didn’t make it to NFR that haven’t competed in months. They’re coming to Odessa and it’s going to be a really good deal.”

Among those slated to compete at the SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo include 2020 PRCA Rookie of the Year and former Odessa College cowboy Ky Hamilton.

Other top bull riders slated to compete are six-time world champion Sage Kimzey, defending SandHills champion Colten Fritzlan and Chase Dougherty, who won the PBR Caveman Invitational back in August.

Bareback rider and first-time NFR qualifier Leighton Berry is also set to compete along with Fort Davis cowboy Trey Chambliss. A pair of NFR qualifiers in barrel racing — Jimmie Smith and Stevi Hillman — are also slated to compete in Odessa this year.

There are also several local cowboys and cowgirls competing, including Matt Kenney and Charlie Gibson in roping and Odessa’s Katelyn Scott in barrel racing.

The event also added a ‘special section’ for saddle bronc and bull riding Thursday night due to the massive increase in the number of entries. There will still be the usual six performances with the first one beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

McCain estimated that the number of entries to the rodeo this year is almost double compared to the 2020 edition. In total, he expects around 1,100 competitors over the course of the two weekends.

He added that just getting the chance to come out and compete again is something that he’s heard from several cowboys planning to make their way to the Permian Basin.

“There’s a lot of camaraderie between these guys,” he said. “They may not travel in the same vehicle. They all see each other at the rodeos. It’s a tight-knit group and they’ll be glad to see each other.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , on Thursday, January 7, 2021 7:19 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
47°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: ESE at 8mph
Feels Like: 42°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 58°/Low 27°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 29°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

saturday

weather
High 47°/Low 32°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 36°/Low 25°
Watching a potential winter storm. Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]