  • January 11, 2021

RODEO: Cowboys ready for Super Tuesday roping - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

RODEO: Cowboys ready for Super Tuesday roping

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 11, 2021 6:48 pm

RODEO: Cowboys ready for Super Tuesday roping OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The annual Super Tuesday roping event, held in conjunction with the SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo, takes place today at the Ector County Coliseum.

The 29th SandHills Invitational will get underway at 10:30 a.m., with the final rounds set to being at 6:30 p.m.

The event features some of the top team ropers on the PRCA circuit, who also will pair up with amateurs during the day for the Pro-Am.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Monday, January 11, 2021 6:48 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
29°
Humidity: 87%
Winds: NNE at 3mph
Feels Like: 25°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 36°/Low 24°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 48°/Low 27°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 59°/Low 38°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 29°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]