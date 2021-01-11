RODEO: Cowboys ready for Super Tuesday roping

The annual Super Tuesday roping event, held in conjunction with the SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo, takes place today at the Ector County Coliseum.

The 29th SandHills Invitational will get underway at 10:30 a.m., with the final rounds set to being at 6:30 p.m.

The event features some of the top team ropers on the PRCA circuit, who also will pair up with amateurs during the day for the Pro-Am.