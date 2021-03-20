POWERLIFTING: Pecos' Rodriguez wins state championship

CORPUS CHRISTI Pecos’ Miray Rodriguez led the way for the Eagles in the Class 4A Small School girls state powerlifting meet Friday by winning the state title in her 165-pound weight class Friday at the American Bank Center. Rodriguez finished with a total of 1,045 pounds, including a state-record 455-pound squat in her weight class.

Rodriguez, Chassidy Jurado (97, third), Lyla Villarreal (114, fifth). Abigail Gallegos (259+, eighth) and Janice Hernandez (259, 10th) helped the Eagles to a third-place finish.

Greenwood’s McKenna Wortham (259+) finished second while Monahans’ Nayeli Hinojos (181) was sixth.

In the big school meet, Andrews’ Dariana Montanes (132) finished third and Stormy Gryder (259) was fifth.

Fort Stockton had five powerlifters earn top 10 finishes, led by Madelyn Martinez (191) and Yadira Hernandez (148), as both finished seventh. Shelby Murphy (164) was eighth, Tori Wilkins (229) ninth and Esther Tercero (132) was 10th.