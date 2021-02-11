  • February 11, 2021

PERMIAN BASIN SPORTS: Weather wreaks havoc with schedules

PERMIAN BASIN SPORTS: Weather wreaks havoc with schedules

Posted: Thursday, February 11, 2021 6:46 pm

PERMIAN BASIN SPORTS: Weather wreaks havoc with schedules Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787 Odessa American

The cold weather that has invaded the Permian Basin has upended the athletic schedules for UTPB, Odessa College and ECISD schools.

The UTPB men’s and women’s basketball teams had their Lone Star Conference games against Angelo State Thursday postponed due to icy road conditions that prevented the Rams and Rambelles from traveling to Odessa. No makeup date has been set, though the Falcons are scheduled to travel to San Angelo on Saturday for what was to be the second game of a home-and-home series this week.

Late Thursday, the UTPB baseball team had a weekend series at Texas A&M-Kingsville postponed.

Odessa College’s volleyball postponed a Western Junior College Athletic Conference match against Frank Phillips College on Wednesday, also because of driving conditions from Borger to Odessa.

The Wranglers’ baseball team had home games against Seward Community College Thursday and Friday, canceled, while the the Lady Wranglers softball team was scheduled to host the Permian Basin Invitational Thurdsay-Saturday.

At the high school level, the Odessa High boys and girls soccer games at Wolfforth Frenship on Friday have been postponed, with no makeup date set.

The annual Tall City Relays at Memorial Stadium in Midland, scheduled for Friday, have been canceled, along with the Round Robin softball scrimmages for Odessa High and Permian, which was scheduled for Saturday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

The Permian boys basketball team is still scheduled to travel to Wolfforth Frenship for the District 2-6A finale, with a share of the district title on the line, at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Odessa High boys basketball team is still scheduled to host San Angelo Central at 6:30 p.m. at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Finally, the Lady Bronchos basketball team is scheduled to make a trip to face El Paso Americas in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game at 5:30 p.m. at Americas High School.

Posted in , , , , on Thursday, February 11, 2021 6:46 pm.

