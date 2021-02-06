  • February 6, 2021

PERMIAN BASIN SCOREBOARD: February 6 scoreboard

PERMIAN BASIN SCOREBOARD: February 6 scoreboard

Posted: Saturday, February 6, 2021 7:56 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UTPB 6, Texas A&M International 5

(Friday)

TAMUI 000 001 000 0 — 5 9 1

UTPB 000 040 010 1 — 6 12 2

Abanny Garcia, Andrew Pavon, Steven Grimes, Zach Carrion, Hugo Mendiola. Jonathon Rice, Austin Parks, Trey Penny. W — Trey Penny. L — Hugo Mendiola. 2B — Jerry Villareal, Ariben Gutierrez. UTPB:Collin Fabio, Andrew Williams. 3B — Texas A&M International: Matt Kissamis. HR — Texas A&M International: Andrew Holsey. UTPB: Collin Fabio.

Texas A&M International 10, UTPB 6

TAMUI 311 001 400 0 — 10 10 2

UTPB 002 300 001 x — 6 6 5

Bryce Faust, Zach Pena (4). Trever Berg, Clay Thompson (7), Spencer Cofer, (7). W — Pena. L — Berg. 2B — Jerry Villareal, Phillip Sanchez. UTPB: Garrett Thornton, Nick Hernandez. HR — .

Records — UTPB 1-1, Texas A&M International 1-1.

Odessa College 3-3, McLennan 1-11

GAME 1

MCLN 000 010 0 — 1 5 0

Odessa Col 101 100 x — 3 7 1

Logan Henderson. Jack Hattrup (5). Collin Horton, Rowan Arrrant (6) W — Horton. L — Henderson. 2B — McLennan Community College: Blake Johnson. Odessa College: Trevor Hatton, Tyson Pointer, Giulio Monello.

———

GAME 2

MCLN 120 500 03 — 11 13 0

Odessa Col. 000 100 20 — 3 5 0

Visitor battery. Cade McGlade, Noah Brown (4), Garrett Bodine (6), Randall Blanscett (8). W — xxxxxx. L — McGlade. 2B — McLennan Community College: Miguel Santos, Dominic Tamez, Odessa College: TJ Tomlinson. 3B — McLennan Community College: Wyatt Childress HR — McLennan Community College: Mason Greer.

Records — Odessa College: 2-6.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Fort Hays State 6, UTPB 3

(Friday)

Fort Hays St. 201 010 2 — 6 11 4

UTPB 200 000 1 — 3 5 0

Hailey Chapman. Abrie Castillo, Abby Cousins, Sierra Camacho. W — Hailey Chapman. L — Abby Cousins. 2B — Fort Hays State: Sarah Tiffany, Sara Breckbill. UTPB: Aracely Araiza, Alice Marion. HR — Fort Hays State: Sarah Tiffany, Kristen Reed.

Nebraska-Kearney 6, UTPB 5

(Friday)

UTPB 020 030 0 — 5 13 1

Neb-Kearney 011 130 x — 6 11 0

Becky Berth, Sierra Camacho. Melissa Gellermann, Megan Blake. W — Megan Blake. L — Becky Berth. 2B — UTPB: Emily Andreess. Nebraska-Kearney: Abbie Vodicka, C. Leisch. HR — UTPB: Aracely Araiza, Kortlyn Brown. Nebraska-Kearney: Katie Gosker, Bri Healy.

Newman 9, UTPB 1

UTPB 000 000 000 — x x x

Newman 000 000 000 — x x x

Sierra Camacho, Abrie Castillo (2). Madison Dewitt. W — Dewitt. L — Camacho. 2B — Newman: Anissa Ramos, Paig Wallace, Emma Eck.

Odessa College 4-3, Blinn College 3-2

GAME 1

Odessa Col 010 100 02 — 4 8 1

Blinn Col 000 100 11 — 3 8 2

Aydenne Brown, Fadwa Ben Karim (6), Alyssa Barrientez (8). Renna Toomey. W — Brown. L — Toomey. 2B — Odessa College: Kaylean Ayala, Marjin Crouwel. Blinn College: Toomey, Skylar Shanahan. 3B — Odessa College: Crouwel.

———

GAME 2

Blinn Col 001 001 00 — 2 5 3

Odessa Col 100 010 01 — 3 10 3

Nevada Dolnik. Morgan Brandon. W — Brandon. L — Dolnik. 2B — Blinn: Chloe Woodward. Odessa College: Kaylean Ayala, Illy Cisneros. HR — Blinn College: Keely Castillo.

Records — Odessa College: 6-2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WOMEN

Lone Star Conference Standings

NORTH DIVISION

Overall Conference

Team W L W L

Texas A&M-Commerce 10 1 10 0

Cameron 5 5 5 5

Oklahoma Christian 5 6 5 5

Texas Woman’s 3 6 3 5

UAFS 3 6 3 6

SOUTH DIVISION

Texas A&M International 8 3 5 3

Texas A&M-Kingsville 6 8 6 8

St. Edward’s 5 7 5 7

St. Mary’s 4 6 4 6

UT Tyler 0 10 0 10

WEST DIVISION

Lubbock Christian 9 0 9 0

West Texas A&M 11 1 10 1

Midwestern State 8 4 7 4

UTPB 5 9 4 9

Angelo State 1 8 1 8

Thursday, Feb. 4

Texas A&M-Commerce 77, Texas Woman’s 54

St. Edward’s 72, Texas A&M-Kingsville 64

West Texas A&M 79, Angelo State 46

Friday, Feb. 5

Midwestern State 67, Oklahoma Christian 60

Cameron 72, UT Tyler 58

Saturday, Feb. 6

Oklahoma Christian 65, Midwestern State 49

Texas A&M-Commerce 67, Texas Woman’s 49

UT Tyler at Cameron (n)

Lubbock Christian at UAFS (n)

West Texas A&M at Angelo State (n)

St. Edward’s at Texas A&M-Kingsville (n)

MEN

Lone Star Conference Standings

NORTH DIVISION

Overall Conference

DBU 12 2 12 2

Texas A&M-Commerce 5 5 4 4

Oklahoma Christian 4 8 4 8

UAFS 3 6 3 6

Cameron 1 10 1 10

SOUTH DIVISION

Texas A&M-Kingsville 12 1 12 1

St. Edward’s 8 4 6 3

St. Mary’s 2 5 2 4

UT Tyler 2 9 1 9

Texas A&M International 1 11 1 9

WEST DIVISION

Lubbock Christian 11 0 11 0

West Texas A&M 6 1 4 1

UTPB 8 7 7 7

Midwestern State 7 7 6 7

Angelo State 5 7 4 7

Thursday, Feb. 4

Texas A&M-Kingsville 86, St. Edward’s 83

West Texas A&M 102, Angelo State 81

Dallas Baptist 76, Texas A&M-Commerce 71

Friday, Feb. 5

Oklahoma Christian 79, Midwestern 69

Lubbock Christian 76, UAFS 72

Saturday, Feb. 6

Dallas Baptist 80, Texas A&M-Commerce 69

Midwestern State at Oklahoma Christian (n)

UT Tyler at Cameron (n)

Lubbock Christian at UAFS (n)

West Texas A&M at Angelo State (n)

St. Edward’s at Texas A&M-Kingsville (n)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS

District 2-6A

Overall District

W L W L

x-Wolfforth Frenship 20 5 11 1

x-San Angelo Central 17 6 10 2

x-Midland Lee 14 8 8 3

Midland High 11 14 5 7

Odessa High 11 14 5 7

Abilene High 4 17 2 10

Permian 1 18 0 11

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Wolfforth Frenship 73, Odessa High 31

Midland High 54, Abilene High 42

San Angelo Central 31, Midland Lee 30

Permian, open

Friday, Feb. 5

Permian at Midland Lee, ccd.

Wolfforth Frenship 65, Midland High 30

San Angelo Central 45, Abilene High 31

Odessa High, open

End of regular season

CLASS 4A

District 2-4A

Overall District

W L W L

x-Seminole 22 5 10 0

x-Greenwood 10 10 7 3

x-Andrews 11 15 6 4

x-Monahans 12 12 4 6

Fort Stockton 7 18 3 7

Pecos 0 20 0 10

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Seminole 77, Monahans 20

Greenwood 87, Pecos 14

Andrews 34, Fort Stockton 16

Friday, Feb. 5

Seminole 74, Greenwood 57

Fort Stockton 46, Pecos 19

Andrews 60, Monahans 27

End of regular season

CLASS 3A

District 4-3A

Overall District

W L W L

x-Alpine 7 4 5 1

x-Tornillo 10 5 6 2

x-Kermit 6 10 5 3

x-Presidio 1 4 1 4

Anthony 0 11 0 6

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Tornillo 50, Kermit 42

Anthony at Presidio, 6:30 p.m.

Alpine, open

Friday, Feb. 5

Tornillo 53, Anthony 12

Alpine 56, Kermit 47

Presidio, open

End of regular season

District 5-3A

Overall District

W L W L

x-Crane 18 6 9 1

x-Coahoma 15 6 8 2

x-Sonora 12 8 6 4

x-Reagan County 12 10 4 6

Stanton 10 8 3 7

Compass Academy 0 10 0 10

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Crane 52, Reagan County 27

Stanton def. Compass Academy, forfeit

Coahoma 54, Sonora 37

Friday, Feb. 5

Crane def. Compass Academy, forfeit

Coahoma 43, Reagan County 40

Sonora 49, Stanton 26

End of regular season

CLASS 2A

District 7-2A Girls

Overall District

W L W L

Christoval 19 5 8 2

Ozona 11 13 7 4

Wink 11 10 5 5

McCamey 11 9 5 4

Eldorado 9 13 3 6

Fort Hancock 10 7 3 7

Thursday, Feb. 4

Fort Hancock 40, Eldorado 27

Friday, Feb. 5

Christoaval at Eldorado (n)

Saturday Feb. 6

Eldorado at McCamey (n)

End of regular season

BOYS

District 2-6A

Overall District

W L W L

x-Wolfforth Frenship 19 4 10 0

x-Permian 17 4 9 1

x-Abilene High 17 6 6 4

x-San Angelo Central 16 8 5 5

Midland Lee 9 9 3 8

Odessa High 10 10 2 8

Midland High 3 19 1 10

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Wolfforth Frenship 77, Odessa High 66.

Abilene High 77, Midland High 42

Midland Lee 86, San Angelo Central 51

Permian, open

Friday, Feb. 5

Permian 81, Midland High 34

Wolfforth Frenship 70, Midland High 52

San Angelo Central 46, Abilene High 44 (OT)

Odessa High, open

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Abilene High at Permian, 6:30 p.m.

Odessa High at Midland High, 6:30 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship at San Angelo Central, 6:30 p.m.

Midland Lee, open

Friday, Feb. 12

San Angelo Central at Odessa High, 6:30 p.m.

Permian at Wolfforth Frenship, 6:30 p.m.

Midland Lee at Abilene High, 6:30 p.m.

Midland High, open

End of regular season

CLASS 4A

District 2-4A

Overall District

W L W L

x-Seminole 16 6 8 0

x-Greenwood 14 7 6 2

x-Monahans 8 17 4 4

x-Andrews 4 18 4 4

Pecos 3 16 1 7

Fort Stockton 3 16 1 7

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Seminole 79, Monahans 35

Greenwood 76, Pecos 26

Andrews 51, Fort Stockton 44

Friday, Feb. 5

Seminole 76, Greenwood 47

Fort Stockton 68, Pecos 44

Andrews 36, Monahans 35

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Seminole at Pecos, 7:30 p.m.

Andrews at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Monahans at Fort Stockton, 7:30 p.m.

End of regular season

CLASS 3A

District 4-3A Boys

Overall District

W L W L

x-Alpine 14 3 5 0

Tornillo 19 4 4 2

Presidio 6 1 3 2

Kermit 7 10 2 4

Anthony 3 4 0 4

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Tornillo 59, Kermit 44

Presidio 76, Anthony 51

Alpine, open

Friday, Feb. 5

Tornillo 59, Anthony 46

Alpine 61, Kermit 51.

Presidio, open

Saturday, Feb. 6

Tornillo at Alpine, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Tornillo at Presidio, 8 p.m.

Alpine at Kermit, 6:30 p.m.

Presidio, open

End of regular season

District 5-3A

Overall District

W L W L

x-Crane 9 9 7 1

x-Reagan County 16 8 7 1

x-Stanton 10 8 6 2

Coahoma 4 14 2 6

Sonora 3 16 2 6

Compass Academy 0 8 0 8

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Reagan County 61, Crane 51

Stanton 55, Compass Academy 28

Sonora 36, Cohaoma 33

Friday, Feb. 5

Crane 81, Compass Academy 45

Reagan County 39, Coahoma 37

Stanton 36, Sonora 27

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Stanton at Crane, 7:30 p.m.

Sonora at Reagan County, 7:30 p.m.

Compass Academy at Coahoma, 6:30 p.m.

End of regular season

CLASS 2A

District 7-2A

Overall District

W L W L

x-Wink 22 0 9 0

x-Christoval 17 4 6 2

Fort Hancock 7 13 4 4

Eldorado 7 12 5 4

McCamey 6 10 2 7

Ozona 5 19 0 9

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Wink 78, Fort Hancock 53

Eldorado 47, McCamey 38.

Christoval 57, Ozona 28

Friday, Feb. 5

Wink 93, McCamey 39

Eldorado 48, Ozona 42

Fort Hancock at Christoval, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Wink at Eldorado, 6:30 p.m.

Christoval at McCamey, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Hancock at Ozona, 8 p.m.

End of regular season

Permian 81, Midland Lee 34

Friday, Permian Fieldhouse

MIDLAND LEE (9-9, 3-8)

Tre Hubert 3 0-0 6, Shemar Davis 1 11 8, Nate Suttle 1 0-0 2, Elijah Maxwell 4 0-0 10, Brandon Foster 2 0-3 4, Malchilyn Young 2-2 2, Trevor Van Husen 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 7-11 34.

PERMIAN (17-4, 9-1)

Cedrick Baty 2 0-0 5, Tremayne Baty 3 0-0 7, Shy Stephens-Deary 11 5-6 31, Zay Pierce 2 0-0 4, Rodney Hall 1 0-1 2, Ben Salvidar 4 0-0 8, Coco Mcoy 0-0 1-2 1, Kyson Moreno 1 0-0 3, Calvione Calicutt 1 1-2 3, Race Herr 6 4-4 17. Totals 31 11-15 81.

Midland Lee 12 2 12 8 — 34

Permian 18 17 17 29 — 81

3-Point goals — Midland Lee 3 (Davis 1, Pertile 2), Permian 8 (Cedric Baty 1, Tremayne Baty 1, Stephens-Deary 4, Moreno 1, Herr 1). Total fouls — Midland Lee 13, Permian 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

HOCKEY

North American Hockey League

Central Division

Team GP W L OTL SOL PT PCT

Aberdeen 24 22 1 0 1 45 .938

Bismarck 27 14 10 0 3 31 .574

Minot 24 10 11 2 1 23 .479

Austin 19 6 9 2 2 16 .421

MN Wilderness 13 6 5 1 1 14 .538

St. Cloud 19 5 14 0 0 10 .263

East Division

Team GP W L OTL SOL PT PCT

Johnstown 24 16 5 2 1 35 .729

Maine 26 16 9 1 0 33 .635

Maryland 23 12 6 3 2 29 .630

New Jersey 26 11 10 1 4 27 .519

Northeast 28 8 17 3 0 19 .339

Danbury 11 6 5 0 0 12 .545

Midwest Division

Team GP W L OTL SOL PT PCT

Kenai River 17 10 7 0 0 20 .588

Janesville 17 9 6 2 0 20 .588

MN Magicians 10 8 2 0 0 16 .800

Fairbanks 18 8 10 0 0 16 444

Chippewa 12 2 8 1 1 6 .250

South Division

Team GP W L OTL SOL PT PCT

Shreveport 27 19 5 2 1 41 .759

Lone Star 30 20 9 1 0 41 .683

Amarillo 24 14 6 2 2 32 .667

Wichita Falls 24 12 8 1 3 28 .583

Odessa 27 8 16 2 1 19 .352

New Mexico 26 6 18 1 1 14 .269

x- clinched playoff spot

Thursday, Feb. 4

New Jersey 6, Johnstown 5

Janesville 3, Chippewa 2

Shreveport 4, Odessa 2

Friday, Feb. 5

Bismarck 4, St. Cloud 2

Fairbanks 5, Austin 3

Wichita Falls 4, Lone Star 3

Shreveport 2, Amarillo 1

MN Wilderness 3, Aberdeen 2

Odessa 3, New Mexico 1

Minot 4, Kenai River 2

 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com

Posted in , , , , on Saturday, February 6, 2021 7:56 pm. | Tags:

