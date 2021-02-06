PERMIAN BASIN SCOREBOARD: February 6 scoreboard

COLLEGE BASEBALL
UTPB 6, Texas A&M International 5
(Friday)
TAMUI 000 001 000 0 — 5 9 1
UTPB 000 040 010 1 — 6 12 2
Abanny Garcia, Andrew Pavon, Steven Grimes, Zach Carrion, Hugo Mendiola. Jonathon Rice, Austin Parks, Trey Penny. W — Trey Penny. L — Hugo Mendiola. 2B — Jerry Villareal, Ariben Gutierrez. UTPB:Collin Fabio, Andrew Williams. 3B — Texas A&M International: Matt Kissamis. HR — Texas A&M International: Andrew Holsey. UTPB: Collin Fabio.
Texas A&M International 10, UTPB 6
TAMUI 311 001 400 0 — 10 10 2
UTPB 002 300 001 x — 6 6 5
Bryce Faust, Zach Pena (4). Trever Berg, Clay Thompson (7), Spencer Cofer, (7). W — Pena. L — Berg. 2B — Jerry Villareal, Phillip Sanchez. UTPB: Garrett Thornton, Nick Hernandez. HR — .
Records — UTPB 1-1, Texas A&M International 1-1.
Odessa College 3-3, McLennan 1-11
GAME 1
MCLN 000 010 0 — 1 5 0
Odessa Col 101 100 x — 3 7 1
Logan Henderson. Jack Hattrup (5). Collin Horton, Rowan Arrrant (6) W — Horton. L — Henderson. 2B — McLennan Community College: Blake Johnson. Odessa College: Trevor Hatton, Tyson Pointer, Giulio Monello.
———
GAME 2
MCLN 120 500 03 — 11 13 0
Odessa Col. 000 100 20 — 3 5 0
Visitor battery. Cade McGlade, Noah Brown (4), Garrett Bodine (6), Randall Blanscett (8). W — xxxxxx. L — McGlade. 2B — McLennan Community College: Miguel Santos, Dominic Tamez, Odessa College: TJ Tomlinson. 3B — McLennan Community College: Wyatt Childress HR — McLennan Community College: Mason Greer.
Records — Odessa College: 2-6.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Fort Hays State 6, UTPB 3
(Friday)
Fort Hays St. 201 010 2 — 6 11 4
UTPB 200 000 1 — 3 5 0
Hailey Chapman. Abrie Castillo, Abby Cousins, Sierra Camacho. W — Hailey Chapman. L — Abby Cousins. 2B — Fort Hays State: Sarah Tiffany, Sara Breckbill. UTPB: Aracely Araiza, Alice Marion. HR — Fort Hays State: Sarah Tiffany, Kristen Reed.
Nebraska-Kearney 6, UTPB 5
(Friday)
UTPB 020 030 0 — 5 13 1
Neb-Kearney 011 130 x — 6 11 0
Becky Berth, Sierra Camacho. Melissa Gellermann, Megan Blake. W — Megan Blake. L — Becky Berth. 2B — UTPB: Emily Andreess. Nebraska-Kearney: Abbie Vodicka, C. Leisch. HR — UTPB: Aracely Araiza, Kortlyn Brown. Nebraska-Kearney: Katie Gosker, Bri Healy.
Newman 9, UTPB 1
UTPB 000 000 000 — x x x
Newman 000 000 000 — x x x
Sierra Camacho, Abrie Castillo (2). Madison Dewitt. W — Dewitt. L — Camacho. 2B — Newman: Anissa Ramos, Paig Wallace, Emma Eck.
Odessa College 4-3, Blinn College 3-2
GAME 1
Odessa Col 010 100 02 — 4 8 1
Blinn Col 000 100 11 — 3 8 2
Aydenne Brown, Fadwa Ben Karim (6), Alyssa Barrientez (8). Renna Toomey. W — Brown. L — Toomey. 2B — Odessa College: Kaylean Ayala, Marjin Crouwel. Blinn College: Toomey, Skylar Shanahan. 3B — Odessa College: Crouwel.
———
GAME 2
Blinn Col 001 001 00 — 2 5 3
Odessa Col 100 010 01 — 3 10 3
Nevada Dolnik. Morgan Brandon. W — Brandon. L — Dolnik. 2B — Blinn: Chloe Woodward. Odessa College: Kaylean Ayala, Illy Cisneros. HR — Blinn College: Keely Castillo.
Records — Odessa College: 6-2.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WOMEN
Lone Star Conference Standings
NORTH DIVISION
Overall Conference
Team W L W L
Texas A&M-Commerce 10 1 10 0
Cameron 5 5 5 5
Oklahoma Christian 5 6 5 5
Texas Woman’s 3 6 3 5
UAFS 3 6 3 6
SOUTH DIVISION
Texas A&M International 8 3 5 3
Texas A&M-Kingsville 6 8 6 8
St. Edward’s 5 7 5 7
St. Mary’s 4 6 4 6
UT Tyler 0 10 0 10
WEST DIVISION
Lubbock Christian 9 0 9 0
West Texas A&M 11 1 10 1
Midwestern State 8 4 7 4
UTPB 5 9 4 9
Angelo State 1 8 1 8
Thursday, Feb. 4
Texas A&M-Commerce 77, Texas Woman’s 54
St. Edward’s 72, Texas A&M-Kingsville 64
West Texas A&M 79, Angelo State 46
Friday, Feb. 5
Midwestern State 67, Oklahoma Christian 60
Cameron 72, UT Tyler 58
Saturday, Feb. 6
Oklahoma Christian 65, Midwestern State 49
Texas A&M-Commerce 67, Texas Woman’s 49
UT Tyler at Cameron (n)
Lubbock Christian at UAFS (n)
West Texas A&M at Angelo State (n)
St. Edward’s at Texas A&M-Kingsville (n)
MEN
Lone Star Conference Standings
NORTH DIVISION
Overall Conference
DBU 12 2 12 2
Texas A&M-Commerce 5 5 4 4
Oklahoma Christian 4 8 4 8
UAFS 3 6 3 6
Cameron 1 10 1 10
SOUTH DIVISION
Texas A&M-Kingsville 12 1 12 1
St. Edward’s 8 4 6 3
St. Mary’s 2 5 2 4
UT Tyler 2 9 1 9
Texas A&M International 1 11 1 9
WEST DIVISION
Lubbock Christian 11 0 11 0
West Texas A&M 6 1 4 1
UTPB 8 7 7 7
Midwestern State 7 7 6 7
Angelo State 5 7 4 7
Thursday, Feb. 4
Texas A&M-Kingsville 86, St. Edward’s 83
West Texas A&M 102, Angelo State 81
Dallas Baptist 76, Texas A&M-Commerce 71
Friday, Feb. 5
Oklahoma Christian 79, Midwestern 69
Lubbock Christian 76, UAFS 72
Saturday, Feb. 6
Dallas Baptist 80, Texas A&M-Commerce 69
Midwestern State at Oklahoma Christian (n)
UT Tyler at Cameron (n)
Lubbock Christian at UAFS (n)
West Texas A&M at Angelo State (n)
St. Edward’s at Texas A&M-Kingsville (n)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GIRLS
District 2-6A
Overall District
W L W L
x-Wolfforth Frenship 20 5 11 1
x-San Angelo Central 17 6 10 2
x-Midland Lee 14 8 8 3
Midland High 11 14 5 7
Odessa High 11 14 5 7
Abilene High 4 17 2 10
Permian 1 18 0 11
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Wolfforth Frenship 73, Odessa High 31
Midland High 54, Abilene High 42
San Angelo Central 31, Midland Lee 30
Permian, open
Friday, Feb. 5
Permian at Midland Lee, ccd.
Wolfforth Frenship 65, Midland High 30
San Angelo Central 45, Abilene High 31
Odessa High, open
End of regular season
CLASS 4A
District 2-4A
Overall District
W L W L
x-Seminole 22 5 10 0
x-Greenwood 10 10 7 3
x-Andrews 11 15 6 4
x-Monahans 12 12 4 6
Fort Stockton 7 18 3 7
Pecos 0 20 0 10
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Seminole 77, Monahans 20
Greenwood 87, Pecos 14
Andrews 34, Fort Stockton 16
Friday, Feb. 5
Seminole 74, Greenwood 57
Fort Stockton 46, Pecos 19
Andrews 60, Monahans 27
End of regular season
CLASS 3A
District 4-3A
Overall District
W L W L
x-Alpine 7 4 5 1
x-Tornillo 10 5 6 2
x-Kermit 6 10 5 3
x-Presidio 1 4 1 4
Anthony 0 11 0 6
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Tornillo 50, Kermit 42
Anthony at Presidio, 6:30 p.m.
Alpine, open
Friday, Feb. 5
Tornillo 53, Anthony 12
Alpine 56, Kermit 47
Presidio, open
End of regular season
District 5-3A
Overall District
W L W L
x-Crane 18 6 9 1
x-Coahoma 15 6 8 2
x-Sonora 12 8 6 4
x-Reagan County 12 10 4 6
Stanton 10 8 3 7
Compass Academy 0 10 0 10
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Crane 52, Reagan County 27
Stanton def. Compass Academy, forfeit
Coahoma 54, Sonora 37
Friday, Feb. 5
Crane def. Compass Academy, forfeit
Coahoma 43, Reagan County 40
Sonora 49, Stanton 26
End of regular season
CLASS 2A
District 7-2A Girls
Overall District
W L W L
Christoval 19 5 8 2
Ozona 11 13 7 4
Wink 11 10 5 5
McCamey 11 9 5 4
Eldorado 9 13 3 6
Fort Hancock 10 7 3 7
Thursday, Feb. 4
Fort Hancock 40, Eldorado 27
Friday, Feb. 5
Christoaval at Eldorado (n)
Saturday Feb. 6
Eldorado at McCamey (n)
End of regular season
BOYS
District 2-6A
Overall District
W L W L
x-Wolfforth Frenship 19 4 10 0
x-Permian 17 4 9 1
x-Abilene High 17 6 6 4
x-San Angelo Central 16 8 5 5
Midland Lee 9 9 3 8
Odessa High 10 10 2 8
Midland High 3 19 1 10
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Wolfforth Frenship 77, Odessa High 66.
Abilene High 77, Midland High 42
Midland Lee 86, San Angelo Central 51
Permian, open
Friday, Feb. 5
Permian 81, Midland High 34
Wolfforth Frenship 70, Midland High 52
San Angelo Central 46, Abilene High 44 (OT)
Odessa High, open
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Abilene High at Permian, 6:30 p.m.
Odessa High at Midland High, 6:30 p.m.
Wolfforth Frenship at San Angelo Central, 6:30 p.m.
Midland Lee, open
Friday, Feb. 12
San Angelo Central at Odessa High, 6:30 p.m.
Permian at Wolfforth Frenship, 6:30 p.m.
Midland Lee at Abilene High, 6:30 p.m.
Midland High, open
End of regular season
CLASS 4A
District 2-4A
Overall District
W L W L
x-Seminole 16 6 8 0
x-Greenwood 14 7 6 2
x-Monahans 8 17 4 4
x-Andrews 4 18 4 4
Pecos 3 16 1 7
Fort Stockton 3 16 1 7
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Seminole 79, Monahans 35
Greenwood 76, Pecos 26
Andrews 51, Fort Stockton 44
Friday, Feb. 5
Seminole 76, Greenwood 47
Fort Stockton 68, Pecos 44
Andrews 36, Monahans 35
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Seminole at Pecos, 7:30 p.m.
Andrews at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Monahans at Fort Stockton, 7:30 p.m.
End of regular season
CLASS 3A
District 4-3A Boys
Overall District
W L W L
x-Alpine 14 3 5 0
Tornillo 19 4 4 2
Presidio 6 1 3 2
Kermit 7 10 2 4
Anthony 3 4 0 4
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Tornillo 59, Kermit 44
Presidio 76, Anthony 51
Alpine, open
Friday, Feb. 5
Tornillo 59, Anthony 46
Alpine 61, Kermit 51.
Presidio, open
Saturday, Feb. 6
Tornillo at Alpine, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Tornillo at Presidio, 8 p.m.
Alpine at Kermit, 6:30 p.m.
Presidio, open
End of regular season
District 5-3A
Overall District
W L W L
x-Crane 9 9 7 1
x-Reagan County 16 8 7 1
x-Stanton 10 8 6 2
Coahoma 4 14 2 6
Sonora 3 16 2 6
Compass Academy 0 8 0 8
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Reagan County 61, Crane 51
Stanton 55, Compass Academy 28
Sonora 36, Cohaoma 33
Friday, Feb. 5
Crane 81, Compass Academy 45
Reagan County 39, Coahoma 37
Stanton 36, Sonora 27
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Stanton at Crane, 7:30 p.m.
Sonora at Reagan County, 7:30 p.m.
Compass Academy at Coahoma, 6:30 p.m.
End of regular season
CLASS 2A
District 7-2A
Overall District
W L W L
x-Wink 22 0 9 0
x-Christoval 17 4 6 2
Fort Hancock 7 13 4 4
Eldorado 7 12 5 4
McCamey 6 10 2 7
Ozona 5 19 0 9
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Wink 78, Fort Hancock 53
Eldorado 47, McCamey 38.
Christoval 57, Ozona 28
Friday, Feb. 5
Wink 93, McCamey 39
Eldorado 48, Ozona 42
Fort Hancock at Christoval, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Wink at Eldorado, 6:30 p.m.
Christoval at McCamey, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Hancock at Ozona, 8 p.m.
End of regular season
Permian 81, Midland Lee 34
Friday, Permian Fieldhouse
MIDLAND LEE (9-9, 3-8)
Tre Hubert 3 0-0 6, Shemar Davis 1 11 8, Nate Suttle 1 0-0 2, Elijah Maxwell 4 0-0 10, Brandon Foster 2 0-3 4, Malchilyn Young 2-2 2, Trevor Van Husen 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 7-11 34.
PERMIAN (17-4, 9-1)
Cedrick Baty 2 0-0 5, Tremayne Baty 3 0-0 7, Shy Stephens-Deary 11 5-6 31, Zay Pierce 2 0-0 4, Rodney Hall 1 0-1 2, Ben Salvidar 4 0-0 8, Coco Mcoy 0-0 1-2 1, Kyson Moreno 1 0-0 3, Calvione Calicutt 1 1-2 3, Race Herr 6 4-4 17. Totals 31 11-15 81.
Midland Lee 12 2 12 8 — 34
Permian 18 17 17 29 — 81
3-Point goals — Midland Lee 3 (Davis 1, Pertile 2), Permian 8 (Cedric Baty 1, Tremayne Baty 1, Stephens-Deary 4, Moreno 1, Herr 1). Total fouls — Midland Lee 13, Permian 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
HOCKEY
North American Hockey League
Central Division
Team GP W L OTL SOL PT PCT
Aberdeen 24 22 1 0 1 45 .938
Bismarck 27 14 10 0 3 31 .574
Minot 24 10 11 2 1 23 .479
Austin 19 6 9 2 2 16 .421
MN Wilderness 13 6 5 1 1 14 .538
St. Cloud 19 5 14 0 0 10 .263
East Division
Team GP W L OTL SOL PT PCT
Johnstown 24 16 5 2 1 35 .729
Maine 26 16 9 1 0 33 .635
Maryland 23 12 6 3 2 29 .630
New Jersey 26 11 10 1 4 27 .519
Northeast 28 8 17 3 0 19 .339
Danbury 11 6 5 0 0 12 .545
Midwest Division
Team GP W L OTL SOL PT PCT
Kenai River 17 10 7 0 0 20 .588
Janesville 17 9 6 2 0 20 .588
MN Magicians 10 8 2 0 0 16 .800
Fairbanks 18 8 10 0 0 16 444
Chippewa 12 2 8 1 1 6 .250
South Division
Team GP W L OTL SOL PT PCT
Shreveport 27 19 5 2 1 41 .759
Lone Star 30 20 9 1 0 41 .683
Amarillo 24 14 6 2 2 32 .667
Wichita Falls 24 12 8 1 3 28 .583
Odessa 27 8 16 2 1 19 .352
New Mexico 26 6 18 1 1 14 .269
x- clinched playoff spot
Thursday, Feb. 4
New Jersey 6, Johnstown 5
Janesville 3, Chippewa 2
Shreveport 4, Odessa 2
Friday, Feb. 5
Bismarck 4, St. Cloud 2
Fairbanks 5, Austin 3
Wichita Falls 4, Lone Star 3
Shreveport 2, Amarillo 1
MN Wilderness 3, Aberdeen 2
Odessa 3, New Mexico 1
Minot 4, Kenai River 2
