PERMIAN BASIN PROFILE: Junior Dragster biding time before resuming competition

After a brief return to action, junior dragsters competitions at Penwell Knights Raceway will return later this month due to COVID-19 and due to construction.

Gary Gardenhire said that with the current pandemic and with construction work also going on around the racetrack, it felt better to take a small break from the action.

“We’ve been racing for a little while,” Gardenhire said. “We just felt that it was best to step away. We didn’t like it but we felt like it was the best decision considering the coronavirus. We’re also in the middle of a big construction project from a fire that we had in 2018. It just worked out for the better of everyone else and their safety.”

According to Gardenhire, the next race will take place on the weekend of July 24-25 with the test and tune for street cars, bracket cars, etc. taking place on Friday.

“Saturday will be a bracket race where we’ll race for points and for a prize at the end of the year,” Gardenhire said.

Gardenhire is hopeful that they can finish up the repairs on one of the buildings at the racetrack that resulted from a lightning strike in October 2018.

“We’ve finally been able to work on it and we got our ducks in a row and were able to get our ducks in a row,” Gardenhire said. “It used to be the control tower but now it’ll be the suites with the exception of the men’s and women’s restrooms. It’ll have a new shack and a driver entry building.”

With COVID-19 going on this year, Gardenhire added that they’ve had about 10 to 12 opening nights.

“It’s not as much as we were hoping to have at this point,” Gardenhire said. “We’re probably about 50 percent of what we usually have at this point. We’ve just had a lot of bad luck.”

The month of June saw the raceway host two of its biggest events of the year, which included the Funny Car Chaos and Junior Dragsters.

“It was great. It was a great month,” Gardenhire said. “Both races brought big crowds.”

But even with crowds, Gardenhire said they’ve been prepared for safety measures.

“We’ve taken our measures to try and make the place as safe as possible due to the virus,” Gardenhire said. “People don’t mind being there. If they’re going to wear masks, they’re going to wear masks. But we’ve proven last month.”

Junior Dragster racers like Piper Everett are looking forward to being back.

“I’m really excited,” Everett said, who will be entering her freshman year at Permian. “I’m pretty sure I have the wind. I like spending time with my family and friends. I’ve been racing for six years.”

Like others, she enjoyed getting to be back on the track last month after a lengthy hiatus.

“It felt really good,” Everett said. “I missed racing a lot. I get to hang out with my parents and I just enjoy competing and winning.”

Mason McGaha, the son of professional racer Chris McGaha, may not compete in the junior dragsters anymore but competed in the 7.0 Index Class at the Funny Car Chaos last month.

“It was fun. It’s a lot simpler than the prostock car that I’m learning,” McGaha said.

McGaha has been taking the Firebird that he’s racing out a few times on runs during the pause in competition.

“We had been testing the firebird out there a couple of times and driving here and there whenever we could,” McGaha said.