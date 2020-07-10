Parent-Child tournament forges ahead despite changes

Like just about everything else in today’s world, the Parent-Child Golf Tournament held at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links is going to look a little different from years past.

The annual event gets underway Saturday with the first tee time at 9 a.m. and continuing through Sunday. There are only 60 teams competing this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even with the smaller numbers this year, Ratliff Ranch head golf professional Chris McQuatters wanted to make sure that the event was an enjoyable and safe experience for all involved.

“When we had to make the decision as to whether we were going to have the event, we wanted to be sure we made it as close to normal as to what we could provide,” McQuatters said. “This tournament is not as much about who wins or loses. It’s more about spending time with your son, daughter, mom or dad and just making memories together.”

Going to tee times as opposed to a shotgun start is one adjustment that McQuatters is making to this year’s tournament. There is also no large pre-tournament meeting or scoring area as well to prevent those types of large gatherings. Instead, those meetings will take place with each group as they prepare to begin their rounds.

In addition to those changes, there are no spectators at this year’s tournament.

“A lot of it was going off what the CDC and Gov. Abbott would allow us to do,” McQuatters said. “It’s ever changing right now, but we were using the information they gave us to build the tournament around that.”

This is also one of the first big showcase tournaments the course is hosting this year. McQuatters said that they normally host about 15 or 16 tournaments from high school to Northern Texas PGA Junior tournaments and company events.

With tournaments being rescheduled or canceled altogether, the anticipation of putting on this event is even greater this time around. The course is also scheduled to host the Men’s City Championship scheduled for July 24-26.

“It’s kind of like riding a bike,” McQuatters said. “The tournament feel kind of comes back to you and once you get going, it gets the juices flowing. I feel things are going to run smoothly.”

Defending champions Paul and Jaden Chavez are back in the field this year along with Permian graduate Zach Robinson and his father, Brad. Odessa College golfer Sebastian Cruz and his father, Adrian, are also in the field as well.

McQuatters encouraged all golfers to double check their tee times prior to the start of the tournament. He said that there was a waiting list to get into the tournament this year and some tee times had to be reshuffled.

McQuatters added that he always looks forward to seeing who plays well together as a team. This year, however, the tournament may take on a bit of an extra meaning for all the families involved.

“I think it may have a little more meaning to it because we’ve been quarantined, the course was open, then it was closed, wearing masks and we’ve just been adjusting to what the pandemic has laid out for us,” he said. “Hopefully, this provides a good relief and becomes a special time in these people’s lives when they come out and play.”