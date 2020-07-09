  • July 9, 2020

ODESSA COLLEGE: Wrangler teams earn NJCAA academic recognition - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

ODESSA COLLEGE: Wrangler teams earn NJCAA academic recognition

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 9, 2020 6:51 pm

ODESSA COLLEGE: Wrangler teams earn NJCAA academic recognition OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College Wrangler athletic teams were recognized by the NJCAA for academic achievement as five Wrangler athletic programs received academic recognition for the 2019-20 school year.

Among those recognized was the Lady Wrangler basketball team, which was named the Academic Team of the Year with a 3.85 team GPA.

The Odessa College volleyball team had a 3.53 team GPA, while softball posted a 3.51.

The Wrangler golf team had a 3.26 GPA, while baseball had a 3.16 team GPA.

Twenty-seven programs from across the country earned NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honors as the school year was interrupted due to COVID-19.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, July 9, 2020 6:51 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
98°
Humidity: 23%
Winds: SSE at 17mph
Feels Like: 98°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 106°/Low 77°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.

friday

weather
High 104°/Low 75°
Sunny. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 107°/Low 75°
Sunshine. Highs 105 to 109F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]