ODESSA COLLEGE: Wrangler teams earn NJCAA academic recognition

The Odessa College Wrangler athletic teams were recognized by the NJCAA for academic achievement as five Wrangler athletic programs received academic recognition for the 2019-20 school year.

Among those recognized was the Lady Wrangler basketball team, which was named the Academic Team of the Year with a 3.85 team GPA.

The Odessa College volleyball team had a 3.53 team GPA, while softball posted a 3.51.

The Wrangler golf team had a 3.26 GPA, while baseball had a 3.16 team GPA.

Twenty-seven programs from across the country earned NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honors as the school year was interrupted due to COVID-19.