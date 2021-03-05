NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Three teams will return to play next season

  • March 5, 2021

The North American Hockey League announced Thursday that three teams that had suspended operations for the 2020-21 season will return to play next season.

The Corpus Christi IceRays, Jamestown Rebels and the Springfield Jr. Blue all shuttered operations this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IceRays likely will return to the NAHL’s South Division, rejoining the Odessa Jackalopes, Shreveport Mudbugs, Lone Star Brahmas, Amarillo Bulls, Wichita Falls Warriors and New Mexico Ice Wolves.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

