NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Three teams will return to play next season

The North American Hockey League announced Thursday that three teams that had suspended operations for the 2020-21 season will return to play next season.
The Corpus Christi IceRays, Jamestown Rebels and the Springfield Jr. Blue all shuttered operations this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The IceRays likely will return to the NAHL’s South Division, rejoining the Odessa Jackalopes, Shreveport Mudbugs, Lone Star Brahmas, Amarillo Bulls, Wichita Falls Warriors and New Mexico Ice Wolves.
