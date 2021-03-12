NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Musa brothers make it a family affair with Jackalopes

It’s not every day that two brothers play together on the same team whether on the professional, collegiate or junior level but Odessa Jackalopes’ Jack and Joey Musa have found themselves in West Texas since joining the team in the middle of the season.

The two forwards from Orange Park, Fla. came to Odessa at separate times with Joey making his Jackalopes debut on Dec. 11 against Shreveport, while Jack’s first game was on Jan. 22 against Amarillo.

“It’s been really fun,” Jack said. “Most people haven’t been able to do that with having brothers on the same team and it’s been fun so far.”

So far this season both players have combined for eight goals,l with each scoring four times.

Joey, the oldest by three years, says it’s been about what both players can bring to the table every night.

“We can’t take a shift off or take a day off,” Joey said. “Right now, it’s been a struggle but we’re always seeing potential. We just need to come together so that we can start clicking and start playing as a team.”

Case in point, the Jackalopes find themselves in a struggle for form as the team has won only once in the last 10 games, a 3-1 victory against the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Feb. 5.

The team sits in last place in the North American Hockey League South Division standings as the Jackalopes near the final stretch of their 2020-21 season.

Jackalopes head coach and general manager Jason Fortier has liked what he’s seen from both players so far this season.

“I think they’ve been a big help,” Fortier said. “Jack is a young player but is one of the great players in this league. He’s somebody this league should be happy to have because he’s going to make us proud in the future. Sometimes, he might be undersized but he plays like he’s six-foot tall and he plays the right way.

“Joey came to us and has been a big reason why we got Jack. He’s been an integral piece to us.”

Both players know they have to hold each other accountable and be there to pick the other up if they’re having a bad day.

“Yeah, that’s what we’ve been doing,” Jack said. “If someone gets down on the bench, we just have to pick them up and get ready for the next shift.”

Joey echoed his brother.

“If your buddy makes a mistake, you just let him know and next time he will make a better play and you got to support him in that way,” he said.

Through 14 games, Jack has five assists for the Jackalopes while Joey has 14 in his 26 games with the team.

And yes, both players try engage in typical sibling rivalries.

“There’s always competition just all over,” Jack said.

Not just between Jack and Joey but their third brother, Jason, as well, who’s back in Florida playing hockey right now.

“We’re always competing no matter what,” Joey said. “Whether it’s tennis, mini sticks, it’s always a competition and it’s fun that way.”

Currently, Joey has been busy not only playing hockey but also taking online college classes with Dartmouth University where he has committed.

“I’m coming up on finals,” Joey said. “I’ve been writing a couple of papers. There’s been some really long nights and I just got to get the studies in.”

As the team continues through its March slate of games, Fortier is hopeful that both players can improve.

“They’ve been great for this team,” Fortier said. “When we’re playing well, they’re leading the charge. They’ve come in and helped our culture.

“But when you lose games and you’re a top line player, you have to produce and those guys know they have to do a better job right now.”

