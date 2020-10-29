  • October 29, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes to reschedule weekend games

Posted: Thursday, October 29, 2020 5:27 pm

The Odessa Jackalopes will have to wait a little bit longer to take the ice at the Ector County Coliseum.

The Jackalopes announced Thursday that the scheduled series with the New Mexico Ice Wolves will be rescheduled due to complications caused by COVID-19. The team announced that the games would be rescheduled for later in the season.

The two teams were set to face off at 7:15 p.m. Friday followed by a 3:15 p.m. game Saturday.

Fans who bought tickets for this weekend’s game will be able to trade those in for a different game this season.

Odessa’s next scheduled game is Nov. 6 against the Amarillo Bulls at the Ector County Coliseum. 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

