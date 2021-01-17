  • January 17, 2021

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes swept by Brahmas

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes swept by Brahmas

Posted: Sunday, January 17, 2021 8:20 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes swept by Brahmas

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS The Odessa Jackalopes fell into an early deficit they couldn’t climb out of Saturday, falling 4-2 to the Lone Star Brahamas at the NYTEX Sports Centre.

The Jackalopes (7-12-2-0 overall) fell behind 3-0 early in the first period before coming through with their first goal in the second period. Alex Konovalov scored a goal and had an assist on D.J. Hart’s goal in the second period.

Luke Johnson scored two goals from the Brahamas (18-6-1-0) with Frederick Paine and Andrew DiCarlo also scoring for Lone Star. Johnson and DiCarlo also scored goals in the 3-1 victory on Friday.

Odessa continues its road swing with a series against Amarillo at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, January 17, 2021 8:20 pm.

