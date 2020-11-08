  • November 8, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes suffer first loss of season

Posted: Sunday, November 8, 2020 7:51 pm

The Odessa Jackalopes saw their hot start to the season come to an end, falling 6-2 Saturday to the Amarillo Bulls at Ector County Coliseum.

Amarillo (1-2-0-1 overall) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period with goals by Max Scott and Chris Carroll within the first 10 minutes of the game.

Carroll added a second goal in the third period, while Nick Stapleton also finished with two goals.

Odessa (3-1-0-0) got on the board at the 12:12 mark of the first period with a Fletcher Anderson goal, his third of the season. Liam O’Hare added another goal late in the third period.

The Jackalopes continue their opening homestand with a series against Shreveport beginning at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Ector County Coliseum.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

