NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes struggle against New Mexico

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS The Odessa Jackalopes were swept by New Mexico, losing 5-1 in their series finale Tuesday at the NYTEX Sports Centre.

Odessa’s lone goal came by Tyler German three minutes into the second period but it wasn’t enough as New Mexico scored four goals in the first period to take a commanding lead.

Five different players scored for New Mexico.

The Jackalopes lost the first game of the series, 5-4, on Monday.

Odessa’s next game is scheduled against Wichita Falls in the start of a two-game series starting Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

The loss puts the Jackalopes at the bottom of the North American Hockey League South Division standings at 8-18-2-2 with 20 points.

The Ice Wolves move to 10-19-1-1 with 22 points and in fifth place in the division.