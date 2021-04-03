NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes shut out by Warriors

The Odessa Jackalopes had its chances to jump ahead of the Wichita Falls Warriors early on. That fast start did not last, however, as the Jackalopes ended up on the wrong side of a 5-0 defeat Friday at the Ector County Coliseum.

Both teams created scoring chances early, each bouncing the puck off the iron once in the game’s opening minutes. It took Wichita Falls about nine minutes to get on the board when Thomas Weis converted off an assist from Hunter Jones.

The next two goals for the Warriors came in quick succession later in the first period as Drew Vieten scored twice in the span of 23 seconds to extend the Wichita Falls lead to 3-0.

Despite taking five more shots on goal than the visitors, the Jackalopes found themselves down by that same score at the intermission. Odessa closed out the first with 12 shots on goal, while Wichita Falls had seven.

“We got off to a great start, had a lot of really good scoring chances. The puck wasn’t going in the net,” Jackalopes head coach Jason Fortier said. “We had a couple terrible breaks, it seems like that’s been consistent this year.”

Neither side was able to score in the second period despite both teams having good looks at goal, particularly late in the period for the Jackalopes. Joey Musa and Evan Orr led the Jackalopes with four shots each.

Wichita Falls stayed in control throughout the third period, earning 11 more shots on goal and broke through with seven minutes remaining in the game with a goal by Cade Lemmer.

The Warriors solidified their victory with a third goal from Vieten with less than two minutes to go to cap off a hat trick. Vieten also led the Warriors with a game-high six shots.

Fortier said he felt like his team’s energy dropped as the game went on.

“I felt like we got a little bit sloppy and a little lazy, we weren’t playing with the same passion we did earlier,” Fortier said. “We started feeling sorry for ourselves, rather than fighting our way back out.”

The head coach wants to see his team clean up on turnovers in their next matchup as the Jackalopes wrap up the series at 7:15 p.m. Saturday back at the Ector County Coliseum.

