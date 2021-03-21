  • March 21, 2021

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes, Shriners team up to help kids

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes, Shriners team up to help kids

Posted: Sunday, March 21, 2021 10:58 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

It’s a tradition that’s began nearly a decade ago and remains one of the biggest weekends on the calendar for the Odessa Jackalopes.

The annual Shriners weekend took place Friday and Saturday against New Mexico at Ector County Coliseum, with the proceeds benefitting the Shriners Hospital for Children.

According to Odessa Shriners club president Jerry Conner, it’s been more crucial to raise money this year because of the pandemic.

“Our goal is to help kids,” Conner said. “That’s our goal. We want to raise money for those kids. Before COVID hit, we had several years in a row where we raised over $50,000 for the hospital. With the pandemic, it really shut everything down. But now, we’re starting to get out and get involved again.”

Conner says that they are always looking for different avenues to help raise money for the children.

“Anybody that’s interested in getting involved with the Shriners, we’d love to talk to them,” Conner said.

Conner became the president of the Odessa Shriners in January, follwing a difficult year for the organization.

“We had to make different arrangements,” Conner said. “We have our golf tournament in Andrews in August and last year, we didn’t think we would get to do it because of COVID but we were able to pull that off.”

During the series with the Ice Wolves, the Jackalopes wore specialized uniforms that were auctioned off after Saturday’s game with the proceeds going to the Shriners hospitals.

There’s no set goal for how much they hope to raise.

“However much we can make,” Conner said.

Dusty Piper, who was president of the Odessa Shriners last year, said that any dollar they raise is a dollar more than they had.

“Anything we get goes back to the hospital,” Piper said. “Even in attendance tonight, we have former Shriners Hospital children here in attendance and that means a lot to us. This is what we look forward to every year.”

While it has been a trying year, Piper is thankful for the Jackalopes being able to work with them to keep the partnership going.

“This has been a hard year for us all around with COVID but the Jackalopes have been great at making sure that we’re still able to do this weekend because the whole point is to help children,” Piper said. “While there hasn’t been many events because of COVID, we’re thankful to have this event and be able to do it and fulfill our mission to keep supporting children.”

The players for the Jackalopes were also excited for this year’s Shriners Weekend.

“It’s really good for us to be doing that for them,” forward Fletcher Anderson said. “I’m glad we can do it.”

Anderson was also fond of the special jerseys that the Jackalopes have worn over the weekend. It wasn’t the first time this season that the Jackalopes have worn different jerseys for a weekend series as they wore black jerseys for Permian Night back in January. 

“Those jerseys are cool,” Anderson said. “I like our regular jerseys too but it’s good to change it up sometimes like with the MOJO jerseys.”

Jackalopes head coach and general manager Jason Fortier said this weekend’s series was a big opportunity for his team to bring in people who may not always come out on a regular basis.

“You get a chance to play and do something for the community,” Fortier said. “I think it’s great to team up with the Shriners.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, March 21, 2021 10:58 pm.

