NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes' series with New Mexico postponed

The Odessa Jackalopes’ two-game series against New Mexico was postponed Saturday due to inclement weather.

The Jackalopes were scheduled to face the Ice Wolves on Monday and Tuesday in North Richland Hills. The team announced that the series will be rescheduled to a later date.

Odessa’s next scheduled games will be a two-game series against the Shreveport Mudbugs on the road Feb. 19 and 20.

The Jackalopes are 8-16-2-2 for the season and sit in fifth place in the North American Hockey League South Division standings ahead of New Mexico (7-18-1-1).