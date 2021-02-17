NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes series at Shreveport postponed

The Odessa Jackalopes will have to wait a little longer to return to the ice.

The team’s scheduled games on Friday and Saturday at the Shreveport Mudbugs were postponed Wednesday for the safety of both teams. Shreveport made the announcement through its social media pages.

The Jackalopes have not played Feb. 6, a 4-3 loss to the New Mexico Ice Wolves, at the Ector County Coliseum. The team is next scheduled to play Feb. 26 at Wichita Falls.