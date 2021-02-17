  • February 17, 2021

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes series at Shreveport postponed - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes series at Shreveport postponed

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 4:18 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes series at Shreveport postponed OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa Jackalopes will have to wait a little longer to return to the ice.

The team’s scheduled games on Friday and Saturday at the Shreveport Mudbugs were postponed Wednesday for the safety of both teams. Shreveport made the announcement through its social media pages.

The Jackalopes have not played Feb. 6, a 4-3 loss to the New Mexico Ice Wolves, at the Ector County Coliseum. The team is next scheduled to play Feb. 26 at Wichita Falls.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 4:18 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
24°
Humidity: 83%
Winds: ENE at 10mph
Feels Like: 14°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 25°/Low 15°
Snow showers developing late. Lows overnight in the mid teens.

Tomorrow

weather
High 26°/Low 12°
Snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s and lows in the low teens.

friday

weather
High 46°/Low 22°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s.

saturday

weather
High 53°/Low 32°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]