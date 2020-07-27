  • July 27, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes' season-opener delayed - Odessa American: Sports

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes' season-opener delayed

Posted: Monday, July 27, 2020 6:30 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes' season-opener delayed

The North American Hockey League season will not start until Oct. 9, the league announced Monday.

The NAHL, in a statement, remains committed to playing a full schedule of regular season games and that the 2020-21 schedule is expected to be released on Sept. 1.

The delayed start is expected to impact the annual Showcase, which normally opens the second in the third week of September.

The Showcase is now scheduled to take place from Dec. 16-19 at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minn.

The 2021 Top Prospects Tournament will take place on Feb. 8-9 in Attleboro, Mass.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, July 27, 2020 6:30 pm.

