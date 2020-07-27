NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes' season-opener delayed

The North American Hockey League season will not start until Oct. 9, the league announced Monday.

The NAHL, in a statement, remains committed to playing a full schedule of regular season games and that the 2020-21 schedule is expected to be released on Sept. 1.

The delayed start is expected to impact the annual Showcase, which normally opens the second in the third week of September.

The Showcase is now scheduled to take place from Dec. 16-19 at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minn.

The 2021 Top Prospects Tournament will take place on Feb. 8-9 in Attleboro, Mass.