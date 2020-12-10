NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes' schedule changes allow for extra practice

Odessa Jackalopes head coach Jason Fortier and the players had been looking forward to getting on the road last week and facing Wichita Falls in a two-game series and to get more games in during the early stages of the season.

Unfortunately, he and his team had to wait as last weekend’s series against the Warriors was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Speaking at this week’s press conference at Ector County Coliseum Wednesday, Fortier said they spent this past week practicing some high-intensity drills.

“We did some extra skill development,” Fortier said. “It’s unfortunate to not play but at the end of the day, we’re fortunate to be around the ice with each other. We’re a tight-knit group. We can surround ourselves with good individuals.”

It was the second time this season that a weekend series was postponed due to COVID. Odessa’s original home opening series on Oct. 30 and 31 against New Mexico was also rescheduled.

“We’ll practice and redo our schedule,” Fortier said. “Again, the big thing is that we’re surrounded by good players and I think we’re pretty excited to at least train.”

Because of the delays, the Jackalopes have only been able to play nine games this season.

Fortier says that despite the lack of games, the Jackalopes have been taking advantage of the extra practice times they’ve received this season.

“I look at it from a development standpoint,” Fortier said. “If you just did tests your whole life, I’m not sure how much more intelligent you’d be. It’s the same in sports.

“In a game there are things that you can’t replicate in practice. But you’re also getting things that you can’t try in a game. There are pros and cons.”

The Jackalopes continue to sit in third in the North American Hockey League South Division standings at 4-5 with eight points.

The last time the Jackalopes were on the ice for a game was their 4-3 win over Amarillo on Nov. 28 at Ector County Coliseum.

>> NOT THE ONLY ONES: Odessa isn’t the only team in the NAHL that has had trouble being able to play games with the pandemic going on.

NAHL South Division opponents Wichita Falls (3-4-0-2), Amarillo (3-5-0-1) and New Mexico (2-6-1-0) have also only been on the ice for nine games so far this season, while Shreveport (6-1-1) has only managed eight games.

South Division leader Lone Star (11-3) has played 14 games.

Fortier knows it’s out of their control.

“One of the things we’re going to have to talk about is focusing on what we can control,” Fortier said. “When we get an opportunity to come to the rink, we’re smiling and trying to get better. We have to appreciate the opportunity that we have right now.”

Other teams around the league have been less fortunate.

The Chippewa Steel, which plays in the Midwest Division, has only played four games this season and has suspended play until Dec. 31 due to scheduling complications associated with the most recent public health order issued by the state of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Magicians have been unable to play a game so far this season.

>> SHREVEPORT: Barring any last-minute schedule changes between now and Friday, the Jackalopes will be on the road for a two-game series against the Mudbugs starting with a 7:11 p.m. contest Friday at Geroge’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, La.

Both teams will wrap up the series the following day at 7:11 p.m.

Shreveport sits in second place in the division with 13 points.

The Jackalopes will be hoping for a different showing from their last series against the Mudbugs in which Odessa was outscored 13-4 in a two-game sweep by Shreveport last month at Ector County Coliseum.

The Jackalopes lost the first game 7-3 and dropped the second 6-1.

“We broke both games down and saw how many chances were created either by a poor decision from us or them,” Fortier said. “Looking back on that, they won the special teams battle which is something that we want to fix. … We’re working on trying to create more harmony with our game when we touch the puck.”

Odessa is scheduled to return to its home ice in a three-game series next week against Lone Star.

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAmichaelba