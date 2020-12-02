NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes' path on learning curve includes victory to snap skid

Odessa Jackalopes head coach Jason Fortier had been looking for his team to continue to battle and fight through adversity over the course of its last six games.

The Jackalopes were able to do just that with their 4-3 victory against the Amarillo Bulls Saturday to snap a five-game losing streak.

During his weekly press conference Wednesday, Fortier said that it not only gave his team a boost, it also showed just how much his team has grown over the last few weeks.

Saturday’s victory also marked the fifth time that the Jackalopes and Bulls had faced one another during the month of November.

“We’ve got an enthusiastic group and it was nice to see them battle through,” Fortier said. “We had a pretty high-spirited affair with a couple of fights. That’s what happens when you play the same team so many times.”

One of the big points of emphasis that Fortier made was cutting down on the number of mistakes. He said that it wasn’t for a lack of effort. It was all about trying to keep things simple and focusing on making the hustle plays in order to come away with a win.

“We felt like the guys were responding to that,” Fortier said. “We’ve tightened up quite a bit and we still got a way to go but you’re seeing that progress and seeing the way that our guys are accepting the coaching.

“It’s just an opportunity to better yourself and that’s what we’re trying to strive for with our guys.”

That process will now make its way to the road, though a week later than originally planned.

Odessa was scheduled to play at Wichita Falls Friday and Saturday, but the Warriors announced Wednesday that the series would be postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The Jackalopes are scheduled to play a two-game series in Shreveport, La., on Dec. 11-12.

The road trip comes after the Jackalopes played all but one game at home in November and Fortier said that going on the road provides another good opportunity for his players.

“I think the players at this age group enjoy going out on the road,” he said. “It gives them a chance to get some tight camaraderie.

“I wouldn’t want to do a two month-long road trip but I think when you’re doing it back to back weekends, it’s a good opportunity for guys to bond and get to know each other a little better.”

>> HOCKEY FACTORY: Despite the losses over the last few weeks, Fortier said that the losing streak also taught his team a valuable lesson of growth. That lesson not only applies to this season but also to what Fortier hopes to build as he makes his way through his first season with the team.

“It’s not so much what we are today, it’s what we’re building towards and we’re trying to create a hockey factory in Odessa,” he said. “We’re trying to create a place where the elite want to come and train to get better and move on to college or pro or whatever their passions are going to become.”

>> FIRST-TIME GOAL SCORERS: The pair of games against Amarillo also had several Jackalopes players score their first goals of the season. DJ Hart scored his first two goals of 2020-21 in Saturday’s victory along with forwards Lucas Coon and the go-ahead goal by Gabe Bennett.

Dayne Hoyord and Kyle VanCompernolle also had their first goals in Friday’s game.

“It’s a great thing to see,” Fortier said. “They each get a puck with a logo on it and these kids now have a puck that they’re going to cherish for the rest of their life.

“When a player scores that first goal, it’s pretty cool to see so when guys like Gabe and others get goals, it’s a great feeling. As a staff, we’re proud to be a part of that and witness it.”

