  • October 25, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes open season with weekend sweep - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes open season with weekend sweep

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 25, 2020 7:56 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes open season with weekend sweep OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

WICHITA FALLS The Odessa Jackalopes began the 2020 season on a strong note this weekend with a pair of victories against the Wichita Falls Warriors. It is the first time that Odessa has started 2-0 in its history.

The Jackalopes shut out the Warriors 4-0 Sunday following a 5-4 shootout victory the night before at Kay Yeager Coliseum. The Jackalopes erased a 4-0 deficit in the third period of Saturday’s game to force overtime.

Mike Manzo scored three goals fo Odessa, including two Sunday, while Adam Kolcon had the game-tying goal Saturday. Fletcher Anderson added a goal and assist in Sunday’s game. Goaltender Connor Hasley finished with a shutout and 29 saves Sunday after making 48 saves Saturday.

Odessa makes its 2020 home debut Friday against New Mexico at the Ector County Coliseum.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, October 25, 2020 7:56 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy/Wind
47°
Humidity: 80%
Winds: ENE at 21mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 37°
Windy, chance of a few late night showers. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

monday

weather
High 40°/Low 27°
A few morning showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 32°/Low 29°
Light freezing rain. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]