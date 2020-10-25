NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes open season with weekend sweep

WICHITA FALLS The Odessa Jackalopes began the 2020 season on a strong note this weekend with a pair of victories against the Wichita Falls Warriors. It is the first time that Odessa has started 2-0 in its history.

The Jackalopes shut out the Warriors 4-0 Sunday following a 5-4 shootout victory the night before at Kay Yeager Coliseum. The Jackalopes erased a 4-0 deficit in the third period of Saturday’s game to force overtime.

Mike Manzo scored three goals fo Odessa, including two Sunday, while Adam Kolcon had the game-tying goal Saturday. Fletcher Anderson added a goal and assist in Sunday’s game. Goaltender Connor Hasley finished with a shutout and 29 saves Sunday after making 48 saves Saturday.

Odessa makes its 2020 home debut Friday against New Mexico at the Ector County Coliseum.