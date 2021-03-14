NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes' new additions working to get settled in with team

Teams in the North American Hockey League use the transfer portion of the season to strengthen their squads and depth of their rosters.

The Odessa Jackalopes were among those teams, bringing in a few new faces before the Feb. 7 trade deadline with their eye on the future and looking to get back into good form the season’s home stretch.

A month after those moves were made, head coach Jason Fortier likes what he sees so far starting with defensemen Stephen Perez and Conner Couet.

“I think they both fit in pretty well,” Fortier said. “Perez is a pretty outgoing individual. The boys love him. He works hard and he keeps the game simple when he’s playing best.”

Coming in at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds from Bloomfield, N.J., Perez joined the Jackalopes from the Maine Nordiques in the East Division.

Through 12 games with the Jackalopes, Perez is continuing to work his way in with his teammates he tries to strengthen the team’s defense.

“It’s been a great experience and the team has welcomed me in,” Perez said. “Coach Fortier and the organization have been very welcoming. It’s awesome. Sometimes it’s tough to move but it’s been so positive and I have many positive things to say about the team.”

Being from the Northeast, Perez is more than used to the winter weather. That came in handy when he arrived in Odessa before February’s winter storm.

“I left a winter storm back in Maine,” he said. “I came here off the plane and it was 80 degrees. Then a week later, I see snow on the ground. It’s a little different. But it’s awesome. The weather has been pretty good. Weather-wise, it’s been awesome.”

On the ice, Perez added he’s been working closely to get acclimated with his teammates and coaches since he arrived.

“The adjustment was pretty quick,” Perez said. “I know what the adjustments are being in my second year with the juniors and I want to bring my experience to the line every time. I’m going to work my hardest every day and do what’s asked of coach because I want to be an example for the rest of the team.”

With only one win in the last month for the Jackalopes, Perez is hopeful that they can turn things around and make a playoff push. The team currently sits in last place in the South Division standings at 8-24-2-3 with 21 points.

“From a personal standpoint, I just need to keep developing and find a college opportunity,” Perez said. “As a team, we just need to work to get better and set a foundation for years to come because that’s going to be the future of the Odessa Jackalopes with Coach Fortier.”

Coming in at 6-1, 201 pounds, the 19-year Couet is playing with his fourth NAHL team in two years, having joined the Jackalopes from the St. Cloud Norsemen where he began this season. He’s also had time with the St. Cloud Blizzard and the Jamestown Rebels.

Playing with many teams in a short time, Couet is well-accustomed to the changes that take place with every team during the transfer window.

“Since coming here, there’s been a lot of moves with guys moving in and moving out,” Couet said. “As a team, we’re starting to come together more and I feel like we’re starting to play harder. We’ll start to get some wins.”

Couet already has a goal next to his name from his first 12 games with the Jackalopes along with 18 shots. Fortier says the best is yet to come from his new defenseman.

“Couet is a player who will come into his own in another year,” Fortier said. “We expect a lot of positive things from him. He’s a quiet kid but we’ve been pleased with him.”

The Jackalopes returned to their home ice for the first time in over a month in a three-game series against Lone Star and for Couet and his teammates, it has felt good to be back, playing a three-game series against Lone Star.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “We love playing at home. We love being in front of our fans.”

As the Jackalopes battle through the end of the season and try to lay the foundations for next year, Fortier knows it’s going to be a tall task as they continue to get the new players up to speed.

“We’ve brought in guys and we’ve gotten younger,” Fortier said. “We can rebuild. It’s been a challenge. It’s a challenge in the South Division to play every night. There are no off nights. Guys have to understand that if they can’t make plays with their athleticism, they’re going to have to use their bodies more and that’s something we have to get through to them.”

