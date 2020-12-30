NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes host Mudbugs to open three-game series

The Odessa Jackalopes return to the ice for the first time in nearly two weeks as the team begins a three-game series against the Shreveport Mudbugs. The first game of the series gets underway at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Ector County Coliseum.
Odessa (6-6-2-0) enters the series in third place of the NAHL South Division and six points behind second-place Shreveport (9-1-1-1).
The Jackalopes are also looking for their first victory of the season over the Mudbugs. Shreveport has won all four meetings, including a pair of 3-2 overtime victories on Dec. 11 and 12.
