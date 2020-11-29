  • November 29, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes hold on in win over Amarillo - Odessa American: Sports

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes hold on in win over Amarillo

Posted: Saturday, November 28, 2020 10:51 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Odessa Jackalopes ended their five-game losing skid Saturday by holding on for a 4-3 win over Amarillo in North American Hockey League action at Ector County Coliseum.

Playing their last game of a three-game series this week against the Bulls, the Jackalopes improved to 4-5, while Amarillo fell to 3-5-0-1.

“We finally got a couple of bounces and it’s nice to be on the other side of it. The boys worked hard,” Odessa head coach Jason Fortier said. “Our goalie (Noah Rupprecht) made some big saves when he needed to. It was a good team win.”

Rupprecht finished the night with 30 saves as Amarillo outshot Odessa 37-22.

The Jackalopes got off to a strong start, scoring first with DJ Hart’s goal just five minutes into the first period giving the hosts a 1-0 lead. However, the Bulls found a way to respond before the end of the opening period.

After Odessa’s Dylan Hernandez was called for a penalty for holding, Amarillo took advantage of the power play, scoring with Jere Vaisanen getting one past Rupprecht to tie things up with three minutes to go.

It didn’t take the Jackalopes long to strike back as Hart scored his second of the night with two minutes left in the period.

“I thought I played pretty well,” Hart said. “We all stuck together and did what we had to do. We were able to grind out the win. We hadn’t won a few games here, but it was a great feeling to get one down.”

Both teams had nine shots in the first period.

Amarillo’s Jordan Venegoni’s hooking gave him a penalty in the early minutes of the second period. The Jackalopes capitalized on the opportunity with Lucas Coon’s power-play goal to double Odessa’s lead with 14:51 remaining.

However, as the period continued, the Jackalopes saw few scoring opportunities and were on the defensive side thanks in part to penalties and power plays from the Bulls.

The Bulls managed to pull one back as Oliver Bezick’s goal trimmed the Jackalopes’ lead to 3-2 with 7:58 left in the period.

Amarillo then tied it up with Tyler Sedlak’s goal on a power play with 4:26 on the clock.

The Jackalopes jumped back in front before the end of the period. Gabe Bennett’s goal with 47 seconds remaining gave the hosts a 4-3 lead heading into the second intermission.

The Bulls outshot the Jackalopes 10-8 in the second period.

There was no love lost between the two sides as the second period alone saw 10 total penalties, four of which were from fighting and one for unsportsmanlike conduct on Amarillo’s Greg Japchen.

There were 19 total penalties in the game.

While the Jackalopes managed a few shots, neither side was able to put the puck in the net during the third period after a heavy dose of scoring from the first two.

Amarillo threw everything it had in the final minutes of the game, but Odessa held on for the win.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

