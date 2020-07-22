NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes hire Skidmore as assistant coach

The Odessa Jackalopes announced the hiring of Nate Skidmore as the team’s new assistant and goaltender coach Wednesday in a press release.
Skidmore was recently a volunteer assistant coach at Division I program Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He also served at SUNY Postdam College as a student strength and conditioning coach and personnel director.
As a player, Skidmore reached the Junior A level before completing his collegiate career at SUNY Postdam. The hire comes a day after the Jackalopes selected nine players in the 2020 NAHL entry draft on Tuesday.
