  • July 22, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes hire Skidmore as assistant coach - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes hire Skidmore as assistant coach

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 7:37 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes hire Skidmore as assistant coach OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa Jackalopes announced the hiring of Nate Skidmore as the team’s new assistant and goaltender coach Wednesday in a press release.

Skidmore was recently a volunteer assistant coach at Division I program Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He also served at SUNY Postdam College as a student strength and conditioning coach and personnel director.

As a player, Skidmore reached the Junior A level before completing his collegiate career at SUNY Postdam. The hire comes a day after the Jackalopes selected nine players in the 2020 NAHL entry draft on Tuesday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 7:37 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
80°
Humidity: 53%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 82°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 95°/Low 74°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 96°/Low 74°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]