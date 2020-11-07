NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes hang on in series-opening win

The Odessa Jackalopes started off fast Friday, then had to sweat it out in the final period as they held on for a 3-2 win over the Amarillo Bulls at Ector County Coliseum.

Playing in its home-opening series, Odessa continued its undefeated start to the season, moving to 3-0-0 in North American Hockey League play.

Odessa netted three goals in the first period and then held off a comeback attempt from Amarillo as the Bulls scored in the second and third frames.

“It was a good game,” Jackalopes head coach and general manager Jason Fortier said. “I thought we came out and pretty hard. Guys were jumping out early.”

The Bulls fell to 0-2-0-1 with the loss.

The Jackalopes couldn’t have asked for a better start as Isaiah Huempfner scored to put the Jackalopes ahead just two minutes into the game with an assist with Nick Siffringer and Owen Gonter for an early lead.

Odessa continued to pressure the Bulls and it wasn’t long before the Jackalopes doubled their lead with a goal by Jacob Badal. Alex Konovalov helped him with the assist with 10:34 left in the period.

“That first period really helped us set the tempo for our home side and to show Amarillo that we were here to play,” Badal said.

Badal added his second goal of the night just two minutes later, scoring without an assist, and the hosts had a comfortable lead heading into the locker rooms after the opening period.

“I came into the game trying to play fast and to compete hard,” Badal said. “I got two goals early from my effort.”

The Bulls began the second period on a better foot, scoring at the 18:34 mark with Oliver Bezick slipping one past Odessa goalie Connor Hasley. Nick Martino had the assist.

Casey Roepke nearly pulled Amarillo to a one-goal deficit shortly after, but his shot was saved by Hasley.

Hasley recorded another save as Paul Schmid’s shot was denied with less than 10 minutes left in the first period. Shortly after, Nick Stapleton came in from the left side with an opportunity but came up short as Halsey made the stop.

Odessa’s defense held firm and managed to stay in front as the period came to a close.

The Bulls managed to cut the Jackalopes’ lead to one goal as Schmid scored on an assist by Ty Black three minutes into the third period.

The game continued to tighten up for the Jackalopes as the Bulls continued to gain momentum as the game progressed.

However, the Jackalopes’ defense didn’t concede again and the team maintained its undefeated start to the 2020-21 campaign.

“Once we got up 3-0, we seemed to take our foot off the gas for awhile and the physicality wasn’t there anymore,” Fortier said. “Give credit to (Amarillo). They’re a good hockey team and they started coming out at us. They were playing physical. But our guys played well when it mattered. Our goalie got a lot of big saves.”