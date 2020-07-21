  • July 21, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fill roster - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fill roster

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 6:08 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fill roster OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa Jackalopes filled out their preseason roster by taking nine players Tuesday in the annual North American Hockey League Entry Draft.

Defenseman Evan Orr of Detroit, Mich., who played for the Prince George Spruce Kings last season, was the team’s first pick, second overall.

Odessa added defenseman Owen Gonter of Boston, N.Y., left wing Jacob Badal of Flushing, Mich., center Timo Bakos of Augsburg, Germany, right wing Jack Cronin of South Hamilton, Mass., forward Lucas Coon of Steamboat Springs, Colo., right wing Matthew DeBoer of Madison, N.J., center Michael Stegmann of Gatineau, Quebec, and forward Garrett Wilderman of Waukesha, Wis.

Wilderman played for the Jackalopes’ NA3HL affiliate, the Texas Roadrunners, last season in College Station.

The draft was held seven weeks later than normal this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jackalopes head to Chicago for their main camp on Thursday before returning to the Permian Basin for training camp in August under first-year head coach Jason Fortier.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 6:08 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Showers in the Vicinity
88°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: NE at 11mph
Feels Like: 89°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 94°/Low 73°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 95°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]