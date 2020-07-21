NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fill roster

The Odessa Jackalopes filled out their preseason roster by taking nine players Tuesday in the annual North American Hockey League Entry Draft.

Defenseman Evan Orr of Detroit, Mich., who played for the Prince George Spruce Kings last season, was the team’s first pick, second overall.

Odessa added defenseman Owen Gonter of Boston, N.Y., left wing Jacob Badal of Flushing, Mich., center Timo Bakos of Augsburg, Germany, right wing Jack Cronin of South Hamilton, Mass., forward Lucas Coon of Steamboat Springs, Colo., right wing Matthew DeBoer of Madison, N.J., center Michael Stegmann of Gatineau, Quebec, and forward Garrett Wilderman of Waukesha, Wis.

Wilderman played for the Jackalopes’ NA3HL affiliate, the Texas Roadrunners, last season in College Station.

The draft was held seven weeks later than normal this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jackalopes head to Chicago for their main camp on Thursday before returning to the Permian Basin for training camp in August under first-year head coach Jason Fortier.