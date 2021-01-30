NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall to Warriors at home

The Odessa Jackalopes’ first home series in nearly a month did not end on a good note, falling 5-1 to the Wichita Falls Warriors Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum. The loss ended a difficult weekend for Odessa after being shut out 4-0 Friday night.

The Jackalopes (7-15-2-1 overall) saw their losing streak extended to 10 games fell while the Warriors (11-8-1-3) completed the weekend with a sweep.

Both teams finished with 32 shots but it was Wichita Falls that struck first when Joseph Harguindeguy’s goal off assists by Drake Usher and Dawson Klein gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead nine minutes into the first period.

The Jackalopes answered early in the second period with Jack Musa scoring at the 18:26 mark to even the score at 1-1.

However, Odessa’s momentum was short-lived as the Warriors quickly responded with Cade Lemmer’s goal to reclaim the lead just a minute later.

“It was a huge momentum killer,” Odessa head coach Jason Fortier said. “You don’t want to blame your goalie for making a bad play but it had a big impact on the game.

“Everyone was able to breathe a sigh of relief but then we give the puck away and the put it in the net. We’re our own worst enemies right now. We have to continue to work to get out of it.”

The Jackalopes’ attack was stronger in the second period as the team racked up 16 shots against Wichita Falls’ during the 20-minute stretch. Odessa was unable to capitalize further on the one goal it did score.

Wichita Falls extended lead later in the second period as Dawson Kelin’s goal with 2:44 left in the period made it 3-1 Warriors. Harguindeguy and Thomas Weis were credited with the assists as Wichita Falls held its two-goal lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

Things did not get any better for the Jackalopes as Wichita Falls added to their lead in the third period with goals by Ryan Robinson and Marcus Frantz to seal the game.