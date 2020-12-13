NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall in overtime for second straight game

The Odessa Jackalopes jumped out to an early lead Saturday but suffered the same fate as the night before, falling 3-2 in overtime to Shreveport at the George’s Pond Hirschi Coliseum.

The Jackalopes (4-5-2-0 overall) jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period with goals from Joey Musa and Ben Doherty. The Mudbugs (8-1-1-0) responded with a second-period goal by Matt Weber and tied the game late in the third period with Dilan Peters.