  • December 13, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall in overtime for second straight game

Posted: Sunday, December 13, 2020 6:01 pm

SHREVEPORT, LA. The Odessa Jackalopes jumped out to an early lead Saturday but suffered the same fate as the night before, falling 3-2 in overtime to Shreveport at the George’s Pond Hirschi Coliseum.

The Jackalopes (4-5-2-0 overall) jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period with goals from Joey Musa and Ben Doherty. The Mudbugs (8-1-1-0) responded with a second-period goal by Matt Weber and tied the game late in the third period with Dilan Peters.

Dawson Scirrano’s goal at 3:23 in overtime was the game-winner.

The Jackalopes return home for a series against the Lone Star Brahamas starting Thursday at Ector County Coliseum.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

