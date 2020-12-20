  • December 20, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes end series with Brahmas with a loss - Odessa American: Sports

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes end series with Brahmas with a loss

Posted: Sunday, December 20, 2020 6:54 pm

The Odessa Jackalopes ended up going 2-3 in its three-game series against the North American Hockey League South Division leaders Lone Star after losing 2-1 Saturday at Ector County Coliseum.

The Jackalopes fell behind in the first period after a goal by Luke Johnson (who had two goals for the night).

Johnson added his second goal early in the second period on a power play for a two-goal advantage for the visitors.

Tyler German got Odessa on the board in the second period on a power play goal but the Jackalopes were unable to complete the comeback.

Odessa will now be off for a week before returning next week against Shreveport in a three-game series starting Dec. 31 at Ector County Coliseum.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

