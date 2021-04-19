  • April 19, 2021

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes add six games to schedule

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes add six games to schedule

Posted: Monday, April 19, 2021 7:10 pm

Odessa American

The Odessa Jackalopes announced the addition of six games to the 2020-21 schedule, along with rescheduling another contest.

The team announced an additional home series against Wichita Falls on April 30 and May 1 at 7:15 p.m. the Ector County Coliseum. Those will be the final home games of the regular season for Odessa.

The game against the Amarillo Bulls, orignally scheduled for April 27, has moved to May 3 in Amarillo. The Jackalopes will face Wichita Falls on the road for a pair of games May 7 and 8 and will end the season against the Bulls May 14 and 15.

All those matchups are scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. start time.

The team also announced that forward Ben Doherty had committed to play at Bethel University, a Division III school in St. Paul, Minn.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

